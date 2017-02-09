autoevolution

Global Car Sales Increased To 84.24 Million Units In 2016

 
9 Feb 2017
JATO Dynamics is a heavyweight among automotive business intelligence companies. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Uxbridge, London, the British institution reveals that global car sales totaled 84.24 million vehicles in 2016. In other words, new car sales grew by 5.6 percent compared to the preceding year.
It should be noted that JATO’s figure is based on the sales numbers of 62 markets. Of the analyzed regions, Japan-Korea and South America are on a downward trend (-1.4 and -12.4 percent, respectively). China brags with the biggest growth. No less than 25.53 million cars and light commercial vehicles were sold there in 2016, which is 14 percent better than in 2015.

"The growth shows that the declines in Japan, Russia, and Brazil were offset by strong results in China and Europe,” said Felipe Munoz, JATO’s global analyst. Per region, the Unites States follows China with 17.55 million vehicles. Europe is next, with 17.08 million cars and LCVs to its name.

As far as emerging markets are concerned, India flexed its muscles the most with 3.32 million vehicles. JATO says that India’s growth comes courtesy of growing prosperity and the greater availability of consumer credit.”

The most popular segment of them all is the sport utility vehicle, which numbers 24.32 million units in the year that just passed, a 20 percent growth compared to 2015. Other segments that posted positive gains in 2016 include multi-purpose vehicles, pickup trucks, and full-size luxury sedans.

SUVs have continued to take market share away from traditional segments, and this trend isn’t restricted to particular markets – it’s a trend that we’ve seen on a global scale and expect to continue in 2017,” explained Munoz.

The best-selling vehicles in 2016 on a global scale are:

  • Hyundai i10 (A-segment / city car)
  • Volkswagen Polo (B-segment / subcompact)
  • Toyota Corolla (C-segment / compact)
  • Toyota Camry (D-segment / mid-size)
  • BMW 5 Series (E-segment / mid-size)
  • BMW 7 Series (F-Segment / full-size)
  • Ford F-Series (pickup truck)
  • Wuling Hongguang (MPV)
  • Ford Mustang (sports car)
  • Nissan X-Trail / Rogue (SUV)
