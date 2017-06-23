Here’s The Toyota Yaris GRMN Putting On Its Dancing Shoes

More on this:

1 Toyota Reveals 2017 Aqua With TRD and Modellista Kits in Japan

2 2018 Toyota Camry Rolls Into Dealers This Summer From $23,495

3 Toyota Still the Most Valuable Car Brand, Tesla Overtakes Land Rover, Porsche

4 2018 Toyota Supra Spied on the Nurburgring, Comes With BMW Interior Parts

5 Japan's Ebisu Circuit Has a Drift Taxi, Here's a Back Seat Ride