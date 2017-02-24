autoevolution

2018 Ford Fiesta ST Boasts 1.5-Liter Turbo Three-Cylinder Engine

 
24 Feb 2017, 14:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The inimaginable has just happened, ladies and gentlemen. The Fiesta ST has lost one of its cylinders and 0.1 liters displacement compared to the former generation. However, the Ford-developed engine doesn’t sound half bad on full song.
Probably the first-ever hot hatchback with three cylinders instead of the more popular configuration of four, the 2018 Ford Fiesta ST is gifted with a 1.5-liter EcoBoost with twin-independent variable cam timing and a pretty big turbocharger. Rated at 200 PS and 290 Nm (197 hp and 214 lb-ft), the three-banger propels the Fiesta ST to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.7 seconds.

So far so good, but here’s the thing you wouldn’t expect from a hot hatchback: cylinder deactivation. It’s the first-ever three-pot engine with such a technology, which is nice and all if you want to save the polar bears and the ice cap, but then again, this is a Fiesta ST. Who in their right minds would want such a thing in a hot hatchback? I don’t know, but the Blue Oval definitely works in mysterious ways considering what's hiding under the hood.

The reason the Fiesta ST sounds ok-ish for a three-cylinder comes in the form of Electronic Sound Enhancement and an active exhaust valve. Sport Mode opens the valve, the Electronic Sound Enhancement adjusts the intensity of the exhaust note and engine noise. Track Mode, meanwhile, disables the traction control and stability control involvement is set to wide-slip action.

“Our next-generation Fiesta ST is true to the philosophy of delivering cutting-edge technology to enhance every facet of the responsive Ford Performance chassis and powertrain,” said Joe Bakaj, vice president of product development at Ford’s European arm. “With selectable Drive Modes and an all-new EcoBoost engine delivering an unprecedented combination of performance and fuel-efficiency, the new model will deliver the most versatile, fun, engaging and rewarding Fiesta ST driving experience yet.”

Available as a three- or five-door model, the 2018 Ford Fiesta ST comes as standard with 18-inch alloy wheels and a flat-bottomed steering wheel. A six-speed manual is one the menu as well, featuring a short-throw gear lever.

Expect to find out more detailed information on the all-new Fiesta ST this coming March, once the 2017 Geneva Motor Show kicks off.

2018 Ford Fiesta ST 1.5 EcoBoost Ford Fiesta ST turbo Ford Fiesta 2017 Geneva Motor Show Ford
press release
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75