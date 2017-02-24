2018 Ford Fiesta ST Boasts 1.5-Liter Turbo Three-Cylinder Engine

The inimaginable has just happened, ladies and gentlemen. The Fiesta ST has lost one of its cylinders and 0.1 liters displacement compared to the former generation. However, the Ford
-developed engine doesn’t sound half bad on full song.
Probably the first-ever hot hatchback with three cylinders instead of the more popular configuration of four, the 2018 Ford Fiesta ST is gifted with a 1.5-liter EcoBoost with twin-independent variable cam timing and a pretty big turbocharger. Rated at 200 PS and 290 Nm (197 hp and 214 lb-ft), the three-banger propels the Fiesta ST to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.7 seconds.
So far so good, but here’s the thing you wouldn’t expect from a hot hatchback: cylinder deactivation
. It’s the first-ever three-pot engine with such a technology, which is nice and all if you want to save the polar bears and the ice cap, but then again, this is a Fiesta ST. Who in their right minds would want such a thing in a hot hatchback? I don’t know, but the Blue Oval definitely works in mysterious ways considering what's hiding under the hood.
The reason the Fiesta ST
sounds ok-ish for a three-cylinder comes in the form of Electronic Sound Enhancement and an active exhaust valve. Sport Mode opens the valve, the Electronic Sound Enhancement adjusts the intensity of the exhaust note and engine noise. Track Mode, meanwhile, disables the traction control and stability control involvement is set to wide-slip action.
“Our next-generation Fiesta ST is true to the philosophy of delivering cutting-edge technology to enhance every facet of the responsive Ford Performance chassis and powertrain,”
said Joe Bakaj, vice president of product development at Ford’s European arm. “With selectable Drive Modes and an all-new EcoBoost engine delivering an unprecedented combination of performance and fuel-efficiency, the new model will deliver the most versatile, fun, engaging and rewarding Fiesta ST driving experience yet.”
Available as a three- or five-door model, the 2018 Ford Fiesta ST comes as standard with 18-inch alloy wheels and a flat-bottomed steering wheel. A six-speed manual is one the menu as well, featuring a short-throw gear lever.
Expect to find out more detailed information on the all-new Fiesta ST this coming March, once the 2017 Geneva Motor Show
kicks off.