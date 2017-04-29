Baby Groot Apparently Tells Girl to Get Tattoo in Ford EcoSport Commercial

The son of the last survivor from a species of sentient plants voiced by Vin Diesel - what's not to like about Baby Groot?! Everybody loved the little fellow dancing in a pot to Jackson 5 at the end of the last movie, and now he's back in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.
Somehow, Ford scored a deal for its oddest and smallest crossover to appear in what's arguably the most hotly anticipated Marvel Studios movie. There's also a comic featuring the car and the Guardian
s, but I always find this kind of marketing to be forced.
By contrast, the commercial is so good that it's almost Super Bowl level. It starts off with a couple sitting in the EcoSport in front of a movie theater. The guy gives his girlfriend (we think) a Baby Groot action figure, and she starts to space out.
Making fun of the fact that "I am Groot" is all that this character says, the female protagonist makes it seem like she understands the language of the Groots. They try to create the impression of a mini adventure, as just after they decide to get tattoos, the pair come under attack from flying robot drones.
Ford also organized sweepstakes where you can win "a Ford EcoSport, a hometown screening of the movie, one of 150 custom illustrations by a Marvel artist depicting the fan as a galactic hero, and plenty of swag.
"
The EcoSport will also be featured in the Guardians of the Galaxy “What If?... EcoSport Adventure” comic. There's going to be a limited-edition 500-print run, but you can also read it online for a short period.
Ford initially didn't think small crossovers would catch on in the U.S., which is probably why the EcoSport was designed and engineered in South America. However, over the past five years, the segment has quadrupled to around 270,000 units per anum, and by 2020 it's expected to double again. The 2WD base model is powered by a 1.0-liter EcoBoost turbo engine, while the 4x4 packs a 2.0-liter GDI and 6-speed automatic.