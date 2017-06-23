Road Rage Between Biker and Sedan Driver: Well, That Escaladed Quickly

We've covered road rage incidents over and over again during all these years, and yet there always seems to be a new clip out there that just shows you something you've never seen before.

6 photos







The clip you are about to see happened on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita, California. The two protagonists, the biker and the silver sedan, had some sort of dispute. We don't know what happened, but it's not too relevant either. Somebody though the other guy did something wrong to him and used some strong words to express it. The recipient didn't like it very much and so they got into a fight -

that's how these things usually go about.



The person filming this sensed things could go south, so he started recording. You might say the right decision would have been to call 911, but we think he did the right thing. He got everything on camera, and you can clearly hear him inform everyone in the car that they're stopping to act as witnesses and call 911.



The first one to take the encounter to the next level was the motorcyclist who tries to kick the side of the sedan. The driver retaliates by swerving toward the biker, but his sudden jerk of the steering wheel turns out to be too much for the sedan at that speed. He loses control, hits the central divide and flies off to the right into the rear left side of a



We don't know the aftermath of the crash, but unless the people in the



At the same time, we've always advised against it . Obviously. No matter how hot your temper is running, you should always take a step back and relax, and think of all the things that could go wrong if you decide to go through with what it was you were planning to do. Motorcycle riders , out of all people on the road, should be even more refrained from letting the steam blow since they're even more exposed. That tin, as they like to call it, around drivers does provide a certain degree of protection. Plus, two wheels are not as stable as four. Or so you'd think.The clip you are about to see happened on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita, California. The two protagonists, the biker and the silver sedan, had some sort of dispute. We don't know what happened, but it's not too relevant either. Somebody though the other guy did something wrong to him and used some strong words to express it. The recipient didn't like it very much and so they got into a fight -that's how these things usually go about.The person filming this sensed things could go south, so he started recording. You might say the right decision would have been to call 911, but we think he did the right thing. He got everything on camera, and you can clearly hear him inform everyone in the car that they're stopping to act as witnesses and call 911.The first one to take the encounter to the next level was the motorcyclist who tries to kick the side of the sedan. The driver retaliates by swerving toward the biker, but his sudden jerk of the steering wheel turns out to be too much for the sedan at that speed. He loses control, hits the central divide and flies off to the right into the rear left side of a Cadillac Escalade pickup, tipping it over.We don't know the aftermath of the crash, but unless the people in the Escalade weren't wearing their seatbelts, everyone should be OK. The police is said to look into the incident, with the one who started it all (at least the part we can see) - the motorcycle rider - leaving the scene.