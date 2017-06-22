2018 Toyota Camry Is More Engaging and Better to Look at, Says Consumer Reports

Last year, Toyota sold 388,618 Camrys, more than any other sedan in America. However, the number is off by a massive 40,000 units compared to 2015. In fact, all the midsize sedans are witnessing declines - Accord, Altima, Sonata and Fusion.
SUVs are to blame. So rather than sit still and let the RAV4 have all the glory, Toyota put some spirit back into the car, using tools borrowed from the Prius. The 2018 Camry sits on the new TNGA platform
, which doesn't stand for Teenage Ninja Gangsta' Armadillos, but for Toyota New Global Architecture.
Camry and spirit being used in the same sentence mostly has to do with the rear suspension being of the double-wishbone variety. But wait, there's more! While the L, LE and XLE trims are aimed at the guy who usually buys the Camry, the SE and XSE are for the younger man who values sporty handling. These two get stiffer springs, dampers anti-roll bars and skinnier tires.
Both engine choices are available across the range. There's a 2.5-liter making 203 horsepower and the 301 horsepower V6. As we've established in our recent Honda Accord preview, a V6 is now pretty rare. Like the GT 86, you've got D-4S injection on both, pumping fuel both into the cylinder and upstream of the valves as needed.
If you think the new Camry looks better proportioned, that's because it's 1 inch lower, half an inch wider and with shorter overhangs. The curb weight starts at 3,241 lbs for the stripped out L model and rises to 3,549 in the XLE.
Likewise, prices begin with at $24,380
, but you're not going to find one that cheap. An XSE with the cool body kit and a V6 will set you back around $35,835. That's not too bad considering how well they've screwed things together.