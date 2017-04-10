autoevolution

Toyota Invests $1.33 Billion in Kentucky to Make the 2018 Camry Great Again

 
10 Apr 2017, 11:28 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Recently voted the "Most American Made" car, the Toyota Camry is about to receive a major update as it switches to an entirely new platform. As a result, the Kentucky factory that makes it, along with the Avalon and Lexus EX, will receive $1.33 billion in investments.
The 2018 Camry will become the first Toyota vehicle made in the U.S. to fully incorporate the new Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform, together with its development and production technology.

“Toyota’s decision to invest $1.3 billion in their Kentucky plant is further evidence that manufacturers are now confident that the economic climate has greatly improved under my administration and echoes the recent National Association of Manufacturers' 2017 Outlook Survey showing that 93% of manufacturers are now optimistic, which is an increase of 37% from just a few months ago," President Donald J. Trump.

Kentucky is Toyota's biggest factory in the world, and it employs 8,200 people, 700 of which have just been added to support the Camry's launch. Last year, the plant made over half a million cars, nearly a quarter of the total number of Toyota vehicles produced in North America. Since opening in 1986, it has put 11 million vehicles on the road.

It' said that the new platform will make the production process far more flexible and will allow for further updates to the car to happen much quicker. Toyota even goes as far as to say it will inject fun handling.

The new mid-size sedan is two inches wider. Using the TNGA, engineers lowered both the passengers and the roof to improve cornering stability together with the wider tracks (0.7 of an inch).

There's also a new double-wishbone suspension system and four-point engine mounts for a reduction in vibration. The 2018 model will get an all-new lineup of engines too. The base 2.5-liter Dynamic Forge Engine has a higher compression ratio, direct injection, a variable cooling system and VVT-iE. There's also a 2.5-liter shared with last year's Highlander and Sienna, but the 8-speed automatic is new.
2018 toyota camry tnga Toyota
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our TOYOTA Testdrives:

2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro60
2015 TOYOTA Aygo X-Wave 63
2015 Toyota Camry72
2014 TOYOTA Camry68
TOYOTA Auris Hybrid75
2014 TOYOTA RAV472
2014 TOYOTA Corolla77
TOYOTA Hilux 59
TOYOTA GT 86 64
TOYOTA Land Cruiser 68