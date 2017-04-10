autoevolution

Volkswagen Corrado VR6 Gets The Regular Car Reviews Treatment

 
10 Apr 2017, 10:05 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
In the compact segment, VW’s current most hardcore model is the Golf R. Before the 4Motion AWD hot hatch imbued with the R factor, there was the Corrado. But as fate would have it, the three-door sport compact wasn’t meant to be, being canceled just about seven years after production started at Karmann’s Osnabruck plant.
The fate of the Volkswagen Corrado is both tragic and, depending on who you ask, it was also predictable. Originally conceived as a Scirroco succesor, the 2+2 liftback never sold well. As per Volkswagen, less than 100,000 units were manufactured from 1988 to 1995. In the United States, less than 10,000 examples were sold.

Why the Corrado failed is simple. It was too strange for the time. Both the styling and the funky VR6 engine under the hood were viewed with skepticism by the public, even though auto journos waxed lyrical about the damn thing with positive road tests and reviews. In hindsight, the Corrado was a car ahead of its time.

The active rear spoiler, for example, is designed to raise automatically when speed exceeds 45 mph in the U.S.-spec model's case. There’s a switch in the cabin that allows the driver to manually control the spoiler, a feature that spells “personal affirmation now loading.” Narcissistic it may be, but the said system paved the way for the go-faster cars the Volkswagen Group produces today, including the Audi TT and Porsche Panamera.

When all is said and done, it’s the VR6 engine that defines the Corrado best. Over in North America, it displaces 2.8 liters and develops 179 horsepower. Zero to 60 mph is doable in just 6.4 seconds, which is pretty quick even by modern-day standards.

As Mr. Regular puts it in his newest video, the VR6 somehow sounds like a well-tuned inline-4. It’s also positioned in such a way so that the front isn’t too heavy, thus improving the handling characteristics of the much-missed and increasingly rare Corrado. For more on that, press play and let Mr. Regular take you down Nostalgia Road.

Volkswagen Corrado regular car reviews Volkswagen VR6 sports car retro review
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our VOLKSWAGEN Testdrives:

2016 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion78
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Touareg77
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Passat76
2014 VOLKSWAGEN Polo Facelift65
VOLKSWAGEN Golf 776
VOLKSWAGEN CC69
VOLKSWAGEN UP!56
VW Beetle68
VW Multivan61
VW Amarok 52