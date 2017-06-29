autoevolution

Next Toyota Crown Spied on Nurburgring, Reportedly Packs Four-Cylinder Hybrid

29 Jun 2017, 12:24 UTC ·
by
When going prototype fishing on the Nurburgring, one never knows what he might encounter, with the latest example of an unusual test fish being the next-generation Toyota Crown.
The Crown has always been Toyota's domestic flagship sedan, with the luxury four-door only making it into other Asian markets, without reaching the U.S. or the Old Continent markets.

We are now looking at the fifteen incarnation of the full-size saloon, which comes covered in heavy camouflage. It's worth noting that, while the Avalon, which is Toyota's largest North American market sedan, comes in FWD form, the Crown will maintain its traditional RWD layout.

Despite the automaker making sustained efforts to conceal the styling details of the saloon, there are certain parts of the car that offer a clear indication about its badging. For one thing, the greenhouse of the prototype shows plenty of similarities to that of the model you can currently find in Toyota showrooms.

In fact, the Crown is closer to the Lexus GS, but rumors dating back to the Sprint point out that the luxury division of the Japanese automaker might discontinue its second-largest sedan.

Returning to the Toyota model, this isn't the first time when we get to see the Crown testing on the Green Hell, with the previous incarnation of the machine having gone through a similar process.

According to our spy shooters, the test car you're looking at packs a hybrid powertrain. The photogs also reported that the internal combustion part of the hardware delivered a turbo-four soundtrack. It's worth noting that the outgoing model's hybrid derivative features a naturally-aspirated V6.When can we expect to meet the production incarnation of the new Toyota Crown?
Given the traditionally short lifecycle of the Toyota Crown, the fifteenth generation of the sedan should make its debut next year, in 2018.
Toyota Crown Toyota 2019 toyota crown spyshots nurburgring 2017 Nurburgring
