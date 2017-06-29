Next Toyota Crown Spied on Nurburgring, Reportedly Packs Four-Cylinder Hybrid

When going prototype fishing on the Nurburgring, one never knows what he might encounter, with the latest example of an unusual test fish being the next-generation Toyota Crown.

We are now looking at the fifteen incarnation of the full-size saloon, which comes covered in heavy camouflage. It's worth noting that, while the FWD form, the Crown will maintain its traditional RWD layout.



Despite the automaker making sustained efforts to conceal the styling details of the saloon, there are certain parts of the car that offer a clear indication about its badging. For one thing, the greenhouse of the prototype shows plenty of similarities to that of the model you can currently find in Toyota showrooms.



In fact, the Crown is closer to the Lexus GS



Returning to the Toyota model, this isn't the first time when we get to see the Crown testing on the Green Hell, with the previous incarnation of the machine having gone through a similar process.



According to our spy shooters, the test car you're looking at packs a hybrid powertrain. The photogs also reported that the internal combustion part of the hardware delivered a turbo-four soundtrack. It's worth noting that the outgoing model's When can we expect to meet the production incarnation of the new Toyota Crown?

