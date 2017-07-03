2018 BMW Z5 Laps Nurburgring with Aggressive Canards, Mean Exhaust Note

BMW has yet to confirm the Z5 nameplate for the Z4 successor, so we'll just call the sportscar we've recently spied on the Nurburgring "that sporty thing with the aggressive canards".

We are, of course, kidding, but, judging by the aggressive winglets on the sides of the front apron, the German engineers are serious about the aero package of the upcoming roadster.And while the aero elements might not make it into production, you can expect the 2018 BMW Z5 to be one hell of a handler - remember how agile the Z3 was? Well, we could see that spirit making a comeback.As you can see, the newcomer will leave the folding metallic top of the Z4 behind, with its canvas roof being a nod to the Z3.Since BMW has recently increased the perceived quality of its cabins, you can expect the Z5 to deliver a noticeable boost in this area.The Bavarian automotive producer will introduce the Z5 with at least two engines, but while previous estimates talked about a 252 hp turbo-four and a just-as-turbocharged inline-six, we could also expect the heart of the 2019 M140i successor to find its way under the hood of this roadster.The rumor mill talks about the German engineers working on an even spicier incarnation of the B48 2.0-liter unit, which should deliver about 320 horses.Speaking of the motor, the 2018 BMW Z5 prototype shown here has an aggressive soundtrack, as you'll be able to notice in the piece of Green Hell spy footage at the bottom of the page.The 2018 BMW Z5, along with its Toyota Supra fixed-roof sibling (here are some spyshots of the fitth-gen Supra), are expected to make their debut by the end of the year. The Frankfurt Motor Show, which takes place in September is a likely venue for the introduction of the sportscars.