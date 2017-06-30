autoevolution

BMW To Drop Manual Transmission From U.S.-spec 2 Series Coupe

30 Jun 2017, 10:21 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Here’s something that has been apparent for some time now: an increasing number of automakers are falling out of love with the stick shift. Not only does it cost a lot of money to develop two transmission options for a car, but the manual is Victorian technology in the age of high-tech automatics.
11 photos
BMW 2 Series CoupeBMW 2 Series CoupeBMW 2 Series CoupeBMW 2 Series CoupeBMW 2 Series CoupeBMW 2 Series CoupeBMW 2 Series CoupeBMW 2 Series CoupeBMW 2 Series CoupeBMW 2 Series Coupe
McLaren, for example, started out with manual transmissions for its road-going cars (i.e. F1), then changed its mind by 180 degrees with the advent of the 12C. Ferrari abandoned the good ol’ stick shift altogether, and now, BMW is planning on streamlining its development costs by cutting down on models offered with manuals. The 2 Series Coupe for the U.S. market is one of the models that will soon have to make do with an auto.

According to chief financial officer Nicolas Peter, the move will help the Bavarian automaker focus its development money in other departments and for other interests. One of the latter comes in the form of hybridization and electrification, a push for eco-friendly models BMW is getting really serious about. In fact, The Truth About Cars reports that 12 percent of the manufacturer’s fleet by 2020 is going electric, a tall order by all accounts.

China is an important market for BMW’s ambitions in the hybrid and electric realms, a market where the company has seen double-digit growth as sales in the U.S. stagnate. What’s more, the People’s Republic is interested in such vehicles because of the Asian country’s ever-growing environmental problems. The worsening air quality is a tell-tale case in point.

It should be mentioned that the most extreme variant of the 5 Series has also ditched the manual in favor of a ZF-developed eight-speed automatic. Changes brought forth by the F90 M5 also include a performance-oriented derivative of the xDrive system, which can change to rear-wheel-drive at the touch of a button if the driver intends to pull off some serious drifts.
BMW 2 Series manual Coupe BMW industry US
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017