2018 BMW M5 Interior Spy Video Reveals New Gear Shifter with Intensity Control

BMW is currently polishing the final aspects of the 2018 M5, with test cars for the super-saloon having already become a normal part of the Nurburgring fauna. And the latest sighting of such a prototype takes us inside the new M5, putting a huge smile on our face.

The shifter we see on the M5, however, easily gives one the impression of power, using strong lines and an angular design. And this form is not without added function - notice that the area in front of the shift patter seems to hold a pair of buttons.



We expect these to be the shift intensity control, which have migrated from the center console. So you can now choose how intense the gear changes of the eight-speed automatic tranny are while keeping your hand on the shifter.



Rumor has it that the F90 incarnation of the



We're also interested in the key fob of the almost-ready M5. As you know, the German automaker now allows you to park the car by sliding your finger across the smartkey. And while it would be ridiculous to expect the M5 calibration to allow the thing to be quicker in this finger-driven mode than, say, a 520d, the sheer idea of being able to play with this 600 horsepower monster as if it were an RC car is enough to give us the giggles.



