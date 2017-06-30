autoevolution

2018 BMW M5 Interior Spy Video Reveals New Gear Shifter with Intensity Control

30 Jun 2017, 11:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
BMW is currently polishing the final aspects of the 2018 M5, with test cars for the super-saloon having already become a normal part of the Nurburgring fauna. And the latest sighting of such a prototype takes us inside the new M5, putting a huge smile on our face.
6 photos
2018 BMW M5 interior spied2018 BMW M5 interior spied2018 BMW M5 interior spied2018 BMW M5 spied2018 BMW M5 spied
Zooming in on the center console, we notice a new shifter. Truth be told, the gear selector the Bavarians currently use on the new models, such as the 5 Series or the fresh-out-of-the-oven X3 doesn't look all that sporty.

The shifter we see on the M5, however, easily gives one the impression of power, using strong lines and an angular design. And this form is not without added function - notice that the area in front of the shift patter seems to hold a pair of buttons.

We expect these to be the shift intensity control, which have migrated from the center console. So you can now choose how intense the gear changes of the eight-speed automatic tranny are while keeping your hand on the shifter.

Rumor has it that the F90 incarnation of the BMW M5 will allow the driver to toggle between the exhaust modes independently of the car's driving modes. As such, the plethora of buttons on the center consolde could hold buttons controlling the voice of the car, but we can't really tell just by watching this clip.

We're also interested in the key fob of the almost-ready M5. As you know, the German automaker now allows you to park the car by sliding your finger across the smartkey. And while it would be ridiculous to expect the M5 calibration to allow the thing to be quicker in this finger-driven mode than, say, a 520d, the sheer idea of being able to play with this 600 horsepower monster as if it were an RC car is enough to give us the giggles.

2018 BMW M5 BMW M5 BMW spy video
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance