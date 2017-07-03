2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Drag Races 750 HP Audi RS7 and BMW M6

The all-new Mercedes-AMG E63 S debuted its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine and drift-capable AWD only a little over half a year ago. But the Russians just had to have one for their annual drag racing gathering bonanza at the Moscow Mile.

4 photos



Does the planet really need an executive sedan that's as fast as a supercar? The answer has always been "yes," and Mercedes usually has the best. It's not hard to imagine the all-new E63 as coming from a long line of perversely fast cars all the way back to something like the 1991 AMG Hammer. Ignoring what the scores on the doors say, the 612 horsepower E63 is faster than the RS7, BMW M6 and pretty much every four-door car you can think of (except one, obviously). But we're now dealing with tuned rivals, the most notable of which is a Gosha Turbo Tech RS7 that's now making 750 horses.Over the first 60 feet, the E63 S is the quicker car because it has less turbo lag and a better launch control system. But by the quarter mile, the RS7 becomes about 0.6s faster. And because Russians love the BMW M6, we've got one of those too. Though it's no match for the traction of the, this Bavarian machine claws its way back with massive power. Still, the E63 manages to hold on to some of its lead until the end of the race.But wait, there's more. Would you like to see the E63 S race against another Mercedes'AMG model? Of course, you would, as the recent engine downsizing from 5.5 to 4.0-liter makes some people worried, just like Coca-Cola Light or low-fat bacon. But fear not, because you just won't believe it's not butter.Please note that the F90 BMW M5 is pretty close to being revealed and that too will have. But the M6 will probably be replaced by the M8, and that could take two more years.