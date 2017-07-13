2018 Hyundai i30 N Revealed with 275 HP, E-LSD and Drive Modes

LSD

So, let's start with the look. It's a little understated compared to the Civic Type R, but that's probably a good thing. It seems like the i30 N was designed by the same people as the Kona, as it too has contrasting body cladding. Our favorite view is from the back, where twin exhausts are framed by the diffuser. Overall, it's a sporty alternative to the Golf GTI that won't make you feel ashamed when picking up your mother-in-law at the airport.For me, the interior is a slight let-down, even though the steering wheel and seats have been uplifted. In a hot hatch these days, you just want to have some carbon or a big piece of red trim on the dash. But the i30 N's cabin is as black and somber as a funeral.As the numerous reports suggested, there will be two flavors available. The base i30 N packs a 250 PS version of Hyundai's 2.0-liter turbo and will get from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds. The engine offers direct response with a linear power development, and is available with front-wheel drive and a six-speed manual transmission.Bigger brakes, wheels and better tires accompany the 275 PS model which also delivers 352 Nm of torque (260 lb-ft). That one will get to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds and both seem to have a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph), probably dictated by a limiter.The tech that will help you go faster and have more fun is plentiful. For example, the i30 N comes with an electronically controlled limited slip differential (E-) that allows driven wheels to turn at different speeds by applying different amounts of torque depending on the load transfer.Also, it has Electronic Controlled Suspension, Rev Matching, Launch Control and a lap timer. Five different driver modes (Eco, Normal, Sport, and N) turn the i30 N from mild-mannered everyday car to track toy. You can even make your own preset with the N Custom setup.With over 10,000 km (6,200 miles) of Nurburgring track punishment under its belt, reliability shouldn't be a problem either. So as long as the price is right, the i30 N should be a winner, striking the same balance between comfort, tech, and fun as the GTI.