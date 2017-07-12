autoevolution

2018 Honda Civic Type R Turns into TCR Race Car

We love the TCR. This racing series has a growing fleet of some of the coolest road cars turned into track tools, including the Leon Cupra, RS3 sedan, Opel Astra and Kia cee'd. But now the Civic Type R wants part of the action, the new one.
"Relatively affordable yet very professional" is the best way to describe the TCR. You've got Golfs that are as fast as supercars on the track yet can be had for around €100,000. This Civic is being developed by JAS Motorsport. They also put together a bunch of the older racing Civics, so they know what they're doing.

The new car is based on the road-going version of the Civic Type R which was launched this year. But it's lower, wider and has an even bigger wing... if you can believe that.

JAS won the World Touring Car Championship with a Civic in 2013. What's more, the original Civic TCR that debuted in 2016 has taken 15 victories to date and can be considered one of the most competitive models. But for 2018, the Type R will benefit from a new aerodynamic package, all-new multilink rear suspension, and anti-rollbar system.

“We are delighted and excited to announce today that we will make the new Honda Civic Type R TCR available to customers for next year,” said JAS Motorsport TCR Project Leader Mads Fischer. “We send our warmest thank you to Honda for continuing to give us their blessing for this project.

Unlike touring cars, TCR racers are mostly just stripped out versions of road cars. Unless we're mistaken, all of them now have 2-liter engines with 330 horsepower and about 410 Nm of torque (300 lb-ft). Production cars with manual gearboxes must weigh at least 1,250kg, but teams can also opt for the racing gearbox to be installed at a penalty of 35 kilos being added. What's more, only two driven wheels are allowed, so the RS3 has effectively been neutered.
