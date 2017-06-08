Hyundai Veloster N Spied For the First Time, Looks Down For Business

Hyundai
is stepping up its game when performance is concerned, and one of the steps happened a few years ago, when the firm opened a full-on motorsport department to handle the development of new sporty cars while taking care of its racing team.
Hyundai used to have a motorsport department
, but it never gave birth to a road car, and that is set to change with the N brand
. With the former chief engineer of BMW M, the South Korean brand wants to take the N to the top.
Evidently, no hypercars are in the plan, and Albert Biermann does not have the task of prepping an M3 rival, but the podium consists of Ford, Honda, and a few European automakers.
Hyundai wants to sell more cars than its mass-market competitors, and it now intends to offer a few halo cars that will put their performance where their name stands.
This time, the company has an active presence in the WRC along with models that are in the spirit of the race cars, even though the latter are not even close to homologation specials.
Regardless, Hyundai quirky hatchback with three doors and a tailgate, the Veloster, is being prepared for receiving the performance version we always felt it needed.
When the Veloster first came to the market, it was a product that made people curious about it, but did not get enough traction because of its line of powertrains, which was not impressive. The second-generation of this model, seen in the gallery, is about to change that, and the N model should be the cherry on the cake.
With the addition of a performance variant, the Veloster N can gain “street credit” for the regular model, which is hopefully also being improved. As some of you know by now, the model is unique in the segment because it has a single door on one side, while the other has two doors for ease of access.
Hyundai’s decision of introducing the first-gen Veloster
was bold, and the car deserves to get a powertrain with at least 200 HP
to make it attractive to those interested in distinctive cars at a reasonable price. The second-generation of this model should be easier to digest on the market.