Supermodel Naomi Campbell Invokes God Repeatedly During Monaco Lap

 
8 Jun 2017
by
Alright, so it seems like Formula E is making a habit out of inviting female celebrities to ride shotgun in the BMW i8 Safety Car while Alejandro Agag does a lap of the circuit.
It was Paris Hilton one month ago at the Mexico E-Prix, and now it was ex-supermodel Naomi Campbell's turn on the much more familiar streets turned racing circuit of Monaco. Well, if Paris was "a fast driver" herself so she wasn't all that impressed by the experience, let's just say Naomi will think twice before ever getting in the same car with a racing driver.

Alejandro does his best to build up the tension by saying he doesn't know the circuit - even though the Formula E one isn't identical to the layout used for Formula One, we've all played enough video games to know it by heart. Plus, he's the boss of Formula E, so if Naomi bought that, it's probably only because she was already too terrified to think straight.

Two corners in and she gets stiff as a plank, asking about all the noises she hears and announcing she was scared. After that comes a series of "oh my Gods" that, had Alejandro's wife been listening in, could have ended in a divorce for the Spanish businessman.

The screaming that followed wouldn't have helped either, as Naomi holds on to the iDrive interface knob, doing who knows what to the infotainment system in the process. Finally, after a few more corners she starts to react (or drops the act, in case she was faking it the whole time) and admits the whole thing was "kind of cool."

One thing is certain: if any of the people Naomi has pissed off over the years - remember she's known for her short temper which brought her a few lawsuits - they must have felt a little vindicated. Not that the settlements they got weren't tasty enough on their own.

