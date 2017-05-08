autoevolution

Paris Hilton Endorsing Formula E Is Something We Didn't See Coming

 
8 May 2017, 7:27 UTC ·
by
You might not know this, but Paris Hilton is considered to be quite the petrolhead. We guess having plenty of money to buy any vehicle and then painting it pink and driving it fast on the streets of L.A. now qualifies one as a "car nut."
In a weird twist we honestly weren't expecting, Formula E is using the hotel chain heiress to promote the championship by inviting her to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico for a race weekend. Of course, having a big celebrity over and placing them in the stands like anybody else doesn't make for very effective promotion, so the organizers got her right down on the track

Beside a firsthand experience of the quiet racing, Mss Hilton also got to intimately familiarize herself with every corner of the track thanks to Formula E pilot Alejandro Agag and a BMW i8 equipped with a roll cage and five-point harness that acts as the racing series' safety car. The whole deal was filmed and posted on YouTube by the official channel of the competition so everyone can be reminded just how fake Paris Hilton can be.

"Socialite, entrepreneur, and massive car fan" is the introduction made by the presenter, even though we probably all have our own take on who (or rather what) Paris Hilton is. Despite Alejandro's most valiant attempts, he did not manage to break Mss Hilton out of the act she appears to be playing at all times, neither was he successful in shifting the position of one bread of hair on her head. The sunglasses too did not come off for one second.

The guest interrupts Alejandro as he was trying to explain to her why he was being soft on the brakes by assuming it was so he could "learn the track." If that was a joke, chapeau to miss Hilton, it was a good one. But if it wasn't, then it's just one more reason to raise an eyebrow and question Formula E's decision to use Paris Hilton as an advocate of the electric racing championship. As was her somewhat embarrassed admission of not owning any electric or at least hybrid cars.

Paris Hilton formula e VIP celebrity BMW i8 Safety Car
 
