2017 VW Golf GTI Performance 245 Launched from €32,475, Gets 7-Speed DSG

Still, it's not the only hot hatch we'd call "expensive." For example, the new Leon Cupra 300 starts at €34,020 even in the impractical 3-door configuration. We suspect the Civic Type R will cost about €35,000. So your only cheap choice is the technologically outdated but very fun Focus ST at just €30,000. Besides the styling, the biggest change over the old GTI Performance is that the 2.0 TSI turbocharged engine now delivers more torque than the standard GTI. In total, you get 245 PS and 370 Nm of torque.While that's still not on par with rivals like the Civic Type R or even the SEAT Leon Cupra sister car, the GTI has always been a great everyday car. Another important change is that the automatic model now comes with the 7-speed DSG we saw on larger VWs. The extra gear makes the car drop from emission class D to C, which makes it slightly cheaper to tax.With a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time of 6.2 seconds, the GTI Performance with DSG is no slouch, but it's not cheap either. Prices start at €34,475, exactly two thousand euros more. And as usual, you'll have to spend extra for the 5-door body (€900) or 19-inch wheels (€1,300). But I think this is the only Golf beside the GTE that comes standard with the digital dashboard.As before, the GTI Performance model is equipped with the differential lock, red brake calipers, red GTI lettering at the front and rear, and larger internally ventilated disc brakes (front: 340 mm, rear: 310 mm).From the from, the new features are immediately visible because the headlights look like they have double hockey sticks, just like on the Arteon . The system is full-LED instead of bi-xenon like before, and they also re-shaped the taillight graphics, bumpers, and center console.Still, it's not the only hot hatch we'd call "expensive." For example, the new Leon Cupra 300 starts at €34,020 even in the impractical 3-door configuration. We suspect the Civic Type R will cost about €35,000. So your only cheap choice is the technologically outdated but very fun Focus ST at just €30,000.