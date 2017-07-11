Nissan GT-R Chases Insane Leon Cupra on Nurburgring, Can't Get Past

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, we're back on the track day topic, as it's time for a snack. You know, something like a... Nurburgring sandwich, one that comes with a circuit-tuned hot hatch filling.

To be more precise, we're talking about a custom SEAT Leon Cupra that has recently been sandwiched between a Porsche 911 GT3 and a Nissan GT-R for an uber-spicy lap.It all started when the Leon Cupra, which is a Ring Wolf that has helped us show you tons of Green Hell action , notice a Nissan GT-R that was determined to outgrow its rear-view mirror.While the "average" Ring Wolf chase involves the predator going after supercar drivers, this time around we're treated with a role reversal.The guy behind the wheel of the Godzilla seemed determined to pass the Leon, especially since the car looks stock. Speaking of which, we'll remind you that this go-fast compact has been gifted with a 340 hp output bump, along with a few suspension and brake mods that allow it to run freely on the Nordschleife.Nevertheless, determination is just one of the key ingredients required for a successful Ring pass and it seems that the Nissan GT-R driver could've used some extra spice, since he didn't manage to become more than a tail for the SEAT.As the two were playing the chasing game, they met a Porsche 911 GT3. We're talking about a 991.1 model, which was manhandled by an uber-capable driver (we're looking at the Ring Taxi car here, so it goes without saying that the one behind the wheel knows a thing or two about the famous German track).And this is how the sandwich we mentioned above came to be. Thanks to the Leon Cupra packing both a front and a rear cam, you'll get a good taste of the Ring action that lies behind the "play" button below.