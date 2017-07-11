autoevolution

Nissan GT-R Chases Insane Leon Cupra on Nurburgring, Can't Get Past

11 Jul 2017, 14:34 UTC ·
by
Ladies and gentlemen drivers, we're back on the track day topic, as it's time for a snack. You know, something like a... Nurburgring sandwich, one that comes with a circuit-tuned hot hatch filling.
To be more precise, we're talking about a custom SEAT Leon Cupra that has recently been sandwiched between a Porsche 911 GT3 and a Nissan GT-R for an uber-spicy lap.

It all started when the Leon Cupra, which is a Ring Wolf that has helped us show you tons of Green Hell action, notice a Nissan GT-R that was determined to outgrow its rear-view mirror.

While the "average" Ring Wolf chase involves the predator going after supercar drivers, this time around we're treated with a role reversal.

The guy behind the wheel of the Godzilla seemed determined to pass the Leon, especially since the car looks stock. Speaking of which, we'll remind you that this go-fast compact has been gifted with a 340 hp output bump, along with a few suspension and brake mods that allow it to run freely on the Nordschleife.

Nevertheless, determination is just one of the key ingredients required for a successful Ring pass and it seems that the Nissan GT-R driver could've used some extra spice, since he didn't manage to become more than a tail for the SEAT.

As the two were playing the chasing game, they met a Porsche 911 GT3. We're talking about a 991.1 model, which was manhandled by an uber-capable driver (we're looking at the Ring Taxi car here, so it goes without saying that the one behind the wheel knows a thing or two about the famous German track).

And this is how the sandwich we mentioned above came to be. Thanks to the Leon Cupra packing both a front and a rear cam, you'll get a good taste of the Ring action that lies behind the "play" button below.

