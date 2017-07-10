autoevolution

570 HP AC Schnitzer ACL2 Sets Street-Legal BMW Nurburgring Record in 7:25.8 Lap

10 Jul 2017, 15:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Ah yes, the chronograph delights delivered by the Nurburgring - we're here to bring you the latest Green Hell stopwatch performance news, which has recently seen a street-legal BMW record.
6 photos
AC Schnitzer ACL2 Sets Street-Legal BMW Nurburgring RecordAC Schnitzer ACL2 Sets Street-Legal BMW Nurburgring RecordAC Schnitzer ACL2 Sets Street-Legal BMW Nurburgring RecordAC Schnitzer ACL2 Sets Street-Legal BMW Nurburgring RecordAC Schnitzer ACL2 Sets Street-Legal BMW Nurburgring Record
The ACL2, which came to life at last year's Geneva Motor Show, when the German specialists explored the limited of the 2er platform by gifting an M235i with a tuned M4 engine, managed to go round the Ring in an impressive 7:25.8. Given the complexity of the custom bits fitted to the car, we won't drop any stock vehicle lap time comparos.

The 570 hp custom machine obviously features track-friendly mods such as a fully adjustable suspension and carbon-ceramic brakes. Carbon fiber bits and a rear seat delete, along with an aggressive aero package are also on the list.

Interestingly, Ac Schnitzer holds its ground when it comes to the not-for-sale nature of the M monster. Nevertheless, those who likes to read between the line might tell you that the tuner's pricing estimation (the ACL2 would cost €149,000 or $169,730 at the current exchange rates) means you might just be able to buy a similar car.

The uber-2er was manhandled by Touring Car and Truck racing star Markus Oestreich and you can check out the feat in the clip below - animal lovers would better skip the unfortunate moment at the 3:36-3:38 point of the video.Modded contraptions that deliver amazing Green Hell numbers have become a trend
Tuner cars dropping cool Ring lap times is starting to turn into a thing. And the first example that comes to mind is that of the Lanzante Motorsport-backed McLaren P1 LM, whose 6:43.2 time means it is (arguably) the current holder of the production car record.

Other examples include the Manthey Racing-modded Porsche Cayman GT4, a 400 hp animal that went round the Nordschleife in 7:29. Did we mention it has a manual?

BMW Nurburgring nurburgring 2017 AC Schnitzer BMW M235i AC Schnitzer ACL2
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance