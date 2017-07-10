570 HP AC Schnitzer ACL2 Sets Street-Legal BMW Nurburgring Record in 7:25.8 Lap

Ah yes, the chronograph delights delivered by the Nurburgring - we're here to bring you the latest Green Hell stopwatch performance news, which has recently seen a street-legal BMW record.

The 570 hp custom machine obviously features track-friendly mods such as a fully adjustable suspension and carbon-ceramic brakes. Carbon fiber bits and a rear seat delete, along with an aggressive aero package are also on the list.



Interestingly, Ac Schnitzer holds its ground when it comes to the not-for-sale nature of the M monster. Nevertheless, those who likes to read between the line might tell you that the tuner's pricing estimation (the ACL2 would cost €149,000 or $169,730 at the current exchange rates) means you might just be able to buy a similar car.



The uber-2er was manhandled by Touring Car and Truck racing star Markus Oestreich and you can check out the feat in the clip below - animal lovers would better skip the unfortunate moment at the 3:36-3:38 point of the video.Modded contraptions that deliver amazing Green Hell numbers have become a trend

Tuner cars dropping cool Ring lap times is starting to turn into a thing. And the first example that comes to mind is that of the Lanzante Motorsport-backed McLaren P1 LM, whose



Other examples include the



