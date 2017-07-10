570 HP AC Schnitzer ACL2 Sets Street-Legal BMW Nurburgring Record in 7:25.8 Lap

Ah yes, the chronograph delights delivered by the Nurburgring - we're here to bring you the latest Green Hell stopwatch performance news, which has recently seen a street-legal BMW record.
The ACL2, which came to life
at last year's Geneva Motor Show, when the German specialists explored the limited of the 2er platform by gifting an M235i with a tuned M4 engine, managed to go round the Ring in an impressive 7:25.8. Given the complexity of the custom bits fitted to the car, we won't drop any stock vehicle lap time comparos.
The 570 hp custom machine obviously features track-friendly mods such as a fully adjustable suspension and carbon-ceramic brakes. Carbon fiber bits and a rear seat delete, along with an aggressive aero package are also on the list.
Interestingly, Ac Schnitzer holds its ground when it comes to the not-for-sale nature of the M monster. Nevertheless, those who likes to read between the line might tell you that the tuner's pricing estimation (the ACL2 would
cost €149,000 or $169,730 at the current exchange rates) means you might just be able to buy a similar car.
The uber-2er was manhandled by Touring Car and Truck racing star Markus Oestreich and you can check out the feat in the clip below - animal lovers would better skip the unfortunate moment at the 3:36-3:38 point of the video.Modded contraptions that deliver amazing Green Hell numbers have become a trend
Tuner cars dropping cool Ring lap times is starting to turn into a thing. And the first example that comes to mind is that of the Lanzante Motorsport-backed McLaren P1 LM, whose 6:43.2
time means it is (arguably) the current holder of the production car record.
Other examples include the Manthey Racing-modded Porsche Cayman GT4
, a 400 hp animal that went round the Nordschleife in 7:29. Did we mention it has a manual?