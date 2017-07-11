autoevolution

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Laps Nurburgring, Gets Closer to Production

11 Jul 2017, 11:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The 2018 Aston Martin Vantage is now in its final development stages, with prototypes feeling at home on the Nurburgring. We've brought along the freshest piece of spy footage on the matter, so you can check out the entry-level Gaydon model doings its thing on the infamous German circuit.
13 photos
2018 Aston Martin Vantage laps Nurburgring2018 Aston Martin Vantage laps Nurburgring2018 Aston Martin Vantage laps Nurburgring2018 Aston Martin Vantage laps Nurburgring2018 Aston Martin Vantage laps Nurburgring2018 Aston Martin Vantage patent drawing2018 Aston Martin Vantage patent drawing2018 Aston Martin Vantage patent drawing2018 Aston Martin Vantage patent drawing2018 Aston Martin Vantage patent drawing2018 Aston Martin Vantage patent drawing2018 Aston Martin Vantage patent drawing
Thanks to the patent drawings that leaked onto the web earlier this year, we can "look" under the heavy camo that covers the test cars - we've added the drawings to the gallery above.

Underneath the skin of the new Vantage, we find a shortened incarnation of the all-new aluminum spaceframe serving the DB11. Purists have nothing to worry about, though, since the wider and slightly longer stance of the Aston won't add a pair of seats.

Speaking of the cabin, we can once again turn to the DB11 in order to get a taste of things to come. And with the outgoing Vantage having landed back in 2006, the interior of the nearly-baked model will bring massive transformations.

In our book, the most important cabin detail has to do with the fact that you'll be able to choose the number of pedals. Aston Martin helm man Andy Palmer has let it slip that the Vantage will allow customers to choose between paddle shifters and a clutch. So, for instance, there's no reason to go crazy and invest $45,000 in a manual tranny conversion, as a 991.1 Porsche 911 GT3 owner did (don't get us wrong, we applaud the man's effort).

The nose of the 2018 Vantage will accommodate the Affalterbach-sourced twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that has already made its way under the hood of the DB11. And we should also see the British automaker introducing the DB11's all-new twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 on the Vantage, but that is set to take place later on in the model's life cycle.

Expect to be able to touch the 2018 Aston Martin Vantage's sculpted body by the end of the year.

2018 Aston Martin Vantage aston martin vantage aston martin v8 Nurburgring spy video
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern