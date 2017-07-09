autoevolution

Megane RS Driver Tries to Outrun Porsche 911 Turbo S on Nurburgring, Plan Fails

We've talked about Ring Wolves on tons of occasions. These predators generally drive FWD hot hatches, know the Nordschleife like the back of their hand and like to chase unaware supercar drivers for YouTube giggles.
Well, today we're here to bring you a bit of a role reversal Ring game, with the prey becoming the predator. To be more precise, we're looking at a Green Hell chase that sees a track-tuned Renault Megane RS trying to get away from a Porsche 911 Turbo S.

To put things into perspective, we'll mention that the Neunelfer we have here is a 991.2 model, which means that the thing is quicker around the Ring that the retiring GT3 RS track special (the facelifted Turbo S, with its 580 ponies, only needs 7:18 to lap the Nordschleife).

As for the Megane RS, this has been taken far, far away from its stock form. We'll start with the KW Competition three-way adjustable suspension, which allows the manic hatch to make the most out of the phenomenal grip offered by the Dunlop Direzza tires of the car.

As for the two-liter turbo mill of the French compact, this now delivers a meaty 370 hp - for the record, this Megane RS tips the scales at 1,300 kg (make that 2,866 lbs).

Factor in the playful chassis of the Renault (the thing can get rather tail-happy) and you'll end up with a devilish Nurburgring experience.

As you'll notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which has been recorded from inside the Megane RS, the driver of the hot hatch does his best to give the Porsche guy a hard time, but his mission is extremely difficult.

Oh, and did we mention the guy riding shotgun in the Megane enjoyed each and every second of the Touristenfarhten (Tourist Days) traffic navigation we have here?

