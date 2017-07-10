2018 BMW 8 Series Pushed Hard on Wet Nurburgring, Prototype Wiggles

It's been quite a while since BMW entered a transformation era that saw the Bavarians transitioning for a performance-only focus to a complete approach. And few of the company's cars reflect this transformation as the upcoming 8 Series.

BMW's flagship model will play the GT role, but those hooked on the driving dynamics mustn't worry about the multitasking abilities of the thing taking anything away from its sporty character. At least this is what the Nurburgring prototype testing seems to tell us.Let's take the most recent 8 Series Green Hell sighting, for instance. Delivered with the help of the footage at the bottom of the page, the Ring adventure of the 8er tester we're discussing exhibits two key ingredients for delivering pleasure behind the wheel, namely a deep V8 growl and oversteer.The latter is shown while the engineer behind the wheel pushes the car hard in the rain, with electronics stepping in to keep things under control.We'll remind you that BMW is planning a complete 8 Series family, which will include a Coupe that debuts next year (the M8 is also on the menu) and a Convertible, while the rumor mill also talks about a Gran Coupe.As for the engine lineup, we'll remind you that the modular platform underneath the 8er is flexible enough to accommodate engines as varied as a 2.0-liter turbo-four and a 6.6-liter V12.We'll remind you that the German automotive producer has trademarked plenty of nameplates for the model we're discussing here, including the 824, 830, 835, 845 and 850.And, after the BMW 8 Series Concept swept us off our feet back in late May at Villa d'Este, the Internet replied with the glorious renderings of the Convertible and the Gran Coupe . So you have something to feast your eyes on until we return with more info on the matter.