Naked 2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante Tries to Play Nice on Wet Nurburgring

Now that the fixed-roof side of the Aston Martin DB11 is complete (the V8 model has joined the V12 launch motor, remember?), it's time to rub our hands in excitement for the arrival of the DB11 Volante.

No, we're not referring to all the water coming from the always-generous Ring rain. Instead, we're talking about the DB11 Volante prototypes doing their thing on the infamous German track.



We've recently spied such a tester, with the



As is the case with the Coupe, the



When it comes to the V8 model, the Mercedes- AMG V8 under the hood offers 510 hp and 675 Nm (498 lb-ft) of twist.



Keep in mind that the Brits refer to the DB11 as "the most complete and sophisticated car Aston Martin has ever made". As such, we can expect the future to bring us even more flavors of the machine, with Aston Martin's ever-expanding motorsport experience (this year's Le Mans brought a memorable GTE Pro win) obviously set to reach the DB11.



