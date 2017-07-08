autoevolution

Naked 2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante Tries to Play Nice on Wet Nurburgring

8 Jul 2017, 9:20 UTC ·
by
Now that the fixed-roof side of the Aston Martin DB11 is complete (the V8 model has joined the V12 launch motor, remember?), it's time to rub our hands in excitement for the arrival of the DB11 Volante.
Those who can't wait for the showroom arrival of the open-roof Volante, a move that's scheduled to take place in the first part of next year) can turn to the Nurburgring to quench their thirst.

No, we're not referring to all the water coming from the always-generous Ring rain. Instead, we're talking about the DB11 Volante prototypes doing their thing on the infamous German track.

We've recently spied such a tester, with the Grand Tourer fighting the wet track. The Volante version obviously has more body roll than the coupe and you can see the machine swinging from one side to the other as the electronics step in to keep things under control - this is only normal, since we're presumably talking about an engineer doing his best to upset the car during handling testing.

As is the case with the Coupe, the Aston Martin DB11 Volante will be animated by the British automaker's new twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12, which means the driver will get to do his hair with the help of 608 hp and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft). In the tranny department, we find a ZF-supplied 8-speed auto tranny.

When it comes to the V8 model, the Mercedes-AMG V8 under the hood offers 510 hp and 675 Nm (498 lb-ft) of twist.

Keep in mind that the Brits refer to the DB11 as "the most complete and sophisticated car Aston Martin has ever made"As such, we can expect the future to bring us even more flavors of the machine, with Aston Martin's ever-expanding motorsport experience (this year's Le Mans brought a memorable GTE Pro win) obviously set to reach the DB11.

