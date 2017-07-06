2019 BMW X7 Laps Nurburgring, Three-Row Crossover Looks Right-Sized

When BMW came up with its first high-riding model (that was the X5, which landed back in 1999), few imagined that, one day, the Bavarian automaker would turn into a niche specialist whose crossover lineup would involve more models than you can count using five fingers. Well, here we are in 2017, talking about the largest crossover ever developed by the German automaker, namely the 2019 X7.

As a part of our office agrees, the BMW X7 looks right-sized for a three-row proposal whose rear seats are supposed to offer proper accommodation.



Unlike Audi, which has chosen the uber-styling SUV flagship, the X7 will be a practicality-focused luxobarge, which obviously means that



It's enough to check out the engine range of the



Those who prefer to burn oil will only have to select the number of turbochargers working with a 3.0-liter inline six. By now, the 30d (single turbo), 4.0d (twin-turbo) and 5.0d (quad-turbo) configurations are already familiar.



We should also see a 40e hybrid powertrain being offered, which will mix a 2.0-liter turbo-four delivering 255 hp with an 111 hp electric motor, thus offering a combined output of 322 ponies.



When it comes to the introduction of the BMW X7, we can be certain that the three-row crossover will land in September, at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Nevertheless, the German venue will probably bring us the high-riding Bimmer in concept form, with the production model expected to land next year. The X7 should reach BMW dealers across the US in the first months of 2019.



