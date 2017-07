2019 BMW X7 Laps Nurburgring, Three-Row Crossover Looks Right-Sized

SUV

We've spied the X7 on countless occasions and we're now back on the topic to bring you a bit of an elephant ballet - the X5's big brother has recently been spotted doing its thing on the Nurburgring.As a part of our office agrees, the BMW X7 looks right-sized for a three-row proposal whose rear seats are supposed to offer proper accommodation.Unlike Audi, which has chosen the uber-styling Q8 as itsflagship, the X7 will be a practicality-focused luxobarge, which obviously means that Mercedes-Benz GLS is a closer rival for the upcoming BMW.It's enough to check out the engine range of the BMW 7 Series to understand what X7 customers will be treated with. As such, the American buyers will get to choose between a 3.0-liter straight-six and a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8.Those who prefer to burn oil will only have to select the number of turbochargers working with a 3.0-liter inline six. By now, the 30d (single turbo), 4.0d (twin-turbo) and 5.0d (quad-turbo) configurations are already familiar.We should also see a 40e hybrid powertrain being offered, which will mix a 2.0-liter turbo-four delivering 255 hp with an 111 hp electric motor, thus offering a combined output of 322 ponies.When it comes to the introduction of the BMW X7, we can be certain that the three-row crossover will land in September, at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Nevertheless, the German venue will probably bring us the high-riding Bimmer in concept form, with the production model expected to land next year. The X7 should reach BMW dealers across the US in the first months of 2019.