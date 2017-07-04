BMW i8 Roadster Confirmed Through Teaser, Deliveries Start In 2018

Ultimate progression and icon of a new era. The first ever #BMWi8 Roadster is getting ready to spread its wings. Coming in 2018. #BMWi __________ All figures are preliminary: BMW i8 Roadster plug-in hybrid BMW eDrive: energy consumption (combined): 15,4 kWh/100 km. Fuel consumption (combined): 2,0 l/100 km, CO2 emissions (combined): 45 g/km. Fuel consumption is determined in accordance with the ECE driving cycle (93/116/EC), made up of approximately one-third urban traffic and two-thirds extra-urban driving (based on the distance covered). Further information about the official fuel consumption and the official specific CO2 emissions for new passenger automobiles can be found in the 'New Passenger Vehicle Fuel Consumption and CO2 Emission Guidelines', which are available free of charge at all sales outlets and from DAT Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH, Hellmuth-Hirth-Str. 1, 73760 Ostfildern, Germany and on http://www.dat.de/angebote/verlagsprodukte/leitfaden-kraftstoffverbrauch.html

A post shared by BMW i. Born Electric. (@bmwi) on Jul 3, 2017 at 1:10am PDT