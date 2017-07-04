BMW i8 Roadster Confirmed Through Teaser, Deliveries Start In 2018

Ever since the i8 came out as the flagship of the BMW
i lineup, the plug-in hybrid supercar has been missing out on something. No, not a few cylinders, but a body style that allows the driver and passenger to enjoy the clear blue sky. But almost four years after its introduction, the i8 will mend things with a removable soft top and slightly refreshed everything.
Arguably the biggest highlight of the mid-cycle redesign for the i8
, the Roadster is the subject of a video teaser shot in a wind tunnel. From it, we’re surprised to learn that the coupe-inspired butterfly doors remain for maximum visual effect when getting in or out. Although heavily camouflaged, the pre-production prototype shows almost identical styling as the pre-facelift i8, down to the design of the headlights and taillights.
Described as “the third member of the BMW i family,”
the i8 Roadster is supposed to make its world debut later this year at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. A car that “will unlock the door to a whole new dimension in pioneering open-top driving pleasure - virtually silent and with zero local emissions,”
the i8 Roadster
will arrive in customers’ hands in 2018.
As ever, the powertrain will consist of a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine and an electric motor. The facelift, however, is expected to bring forth a small boost in output and additional range coming courtesy of a bigger capacity lithium-ion battery. Guesstimates on what to expect are inconsistent, with the most conservative pinning the combined maximum output at 372 horsepower. At the other end of the scale, there are people who expect BMW to squeeze out something like 420 ponies
.
In regard to pricing, be prepared to pay extra for the ragtop
derivative. As a brief refresher, the 2017 BMW i8 kicks off from 134,000 euros in Germany and $143,400 in the United States before destination and handling.
