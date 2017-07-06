autoevolution

2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Tries Out M Performance Outfit

Codenamed G32, the 6 Series Gran Turismo isn’t exactly sporty. It’s not even worthy of being called 6 Series, but BMW works in mysterious and there’s an all-new 8 Series planned for 2018. Unbefitting for a hunchback designed to carry five, the 6er GT can now be had with “fascinating aesthetics, sporty elegance, and thrilling dynamic performance.” Right, moving on.
To the mid-size family car’s defense, opting for the M Performance Parts makes the 6 Series Gran Turismo look much better than when equipped with the chrome-laden Luxury Package. The same applies to the FWD-based 2 Series Active Tourer.

Available only for the 630i, 640i, and 640i xDrive, the M Performance treatment is retrofittable and starts with engraved tailpipe finishers. A set of light alloy wheels is on the menu too, boasting a double-spoke design and bi-color finish. The wheels are matched exclusively to 21-inch tires (245/35 front; 275/30 rear), and complements the sport braking system. The latter includes vented/perforated discs and four-piston front calipers.

Instead of chrome, the kidney grilles of the M Performance-specced 6 Series Gran Turismo look the part thanks to the high-gloss black finish. The visual twist goes one step further with the side mirrors, which are dressed in BMW’s favorite material: carbon fiber reinforced plastic. The optional package also ups the ante with Frozen Black foil and black/gray trim stripes, details that contrast nicely with the gentle giant’s paintwork.

Stepping inside, the 6er GT M Performance welcomes you with an Alcantara-covered steering wheel with a flattened lower section. Soft Nappa leather, silver-ish cross-stitch seams, and a motorsport-inspired marking at the 12 o’clock position round off the package’s highlights.

And so, the question is, just how much does it all cost? Pricing isn’t available just yet, but then again, all this added visual drama doesn’t come cheap. And in truth, the 5er is more befitting with M Performance overalls.
