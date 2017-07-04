BMW X2 Design Revealed in Leaked Patent Images

This is as close to a photo of the production BMW X2 as you're going to get for the next few months. Leaked patent filings show everything about the X1's stylish cousin that we needed to know.

As you can see, the X2 has nothing to do with the X4 and X6; it doesn't come with a raked roof, and it's not the sort of thing Russian oligarchs buy. But it is cool-looking, a bit like what the Scirocco was to the old Golf.



And that's a fitting comparison, considering both the X1 and X2 are based on a front-wheel-drive platform, sharing their 2,670mm wheelbase which is the same as the Countryman.



That concept was last seen at the Paris Motor Show of 2016, and it's there that BMW's senior VP, Adrian van Hooydonk said the X2 is designed for active people looking for a combination of enjoyment and practicality. Could he be the reason why it doesn't look like the X1? The baby Sports Activity Coupe has Juke-like headlights and indentations in the body kit on the sides.



In the past, we've compared this to a hot hatch, and in many ways it is. But it also comes with a rugged body kit. So if you've ever wanted an off-road hot hatch like the SEAT Leon Cross Sport, now's your chance.



