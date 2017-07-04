2018 Hyundai i30 N Racks Up the Miles on the 'Ring, Wrecks Tires in the Process

After a few tentative attempts that have failed, the South Korean manufacturer seems determined to offer its first proper hot hatch, able to fight with the best in the segment.

However, Hyundai believes it's done it properly this time, and from what we've seen so far, it might just have. The i30 N has been seen testing for quite a while, suggesting the carmaker isn't rushing anything.



With the regular i30 out in the open, we now know pretty much what to expect from the N version style-wise. The hatchback isn't particularly a feast for the eyes, so the South Koreans would have to work pretty hard to make the N stand out among the kind of competition we've mentioned.



With hot hatches, a dramatic bodywork is just as important (if not even more so) as the actual performance, so even if



The video shows the i30 N fly through a few of the famous circuit's bends, and while it looks quite competent and sounds enticing enough, it will all be down to the way the car feels when actually driving it. It may go fast on the track in the hands of a racing pilot, but if the steering is soft and the gearbox lever has a long throw, then we're talking about a flop.



Yup, the six-speed manual transmission will be good news for all old-school drivers who like to pick their own gears, but an eight-speed dual clutch automatic is expected to become available later on. The power it will have to deal with comes from a two-liter four-cylinder turbocharged unit said to develop 250 horsepower under its standard guise, and up to 280 for the Performance version.



As you would expect from a front-wheel-drive car, it sounds like the i30 N has a fair share of understeer, but



