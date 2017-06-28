autoevolution

2017 Hyundai i30 Tourer Priced From GBP 17,495 In The UK

Following the launch of the all-new i30, the compact-sized Hyundai then gained a shooting brake-like longroof version at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The family-oriented model is now preparing to hit the European market, with the automaker’s UK office announcing retail prices the first.
£17,495 is the starting point for on-the-road pricing, and it applies to the i30 Tourer S 1.0 T-GDi. In this configuration, you can expect standard features such as 15-inch alloy wheels, DAB radio, USB and AUX connectivity for the Bluetooth-capable infotainment system, electric windows front and rear, and LED daytime running lights. The 602-liter/1,650-liter trunk boasts both a cargo screen and a safety barrier net.

At £19,355, the SE 1.0 T-GDi builds on the entry-level model by offering 16-inch alloy wheels, fog lamps, a 5.0-inch touchscreen, rear parking sensors, parking camera, and leather on the steering wheel. From a design standpoint, the SE differentiates itself from the S thanks to a chromed belt line and roof rails. What’s more, the SE is also available with a choice of two 1.6 CRDi turbo diesels: 110 PS/six-speed manual and 136 PS/DCT.

The middle ground in the 2017 Hyundai i30 Tourer lineup is the SE Nav 1.0 T-GDi, which prides itself on pretty much everything in the market for a compact-sized station wagon could wish for. At £20,305, the highlights of this model are an 8.0-inch touchscreen and wireless phone charging.

As for the upper echelon of the range, the Premium (£22,855) and Premium SE (£24,155) called dibs on the most powerful engine available for the i30 Tourer in the United Kingdom. It’s the T-GDi of the 1.4-liter variety, a four-cylinder turbo that develops 140 PS and 242 Nm of torque.

Available in a choice of 10 exterior colors, there are only two no-cost options in the case of the i30 Tourer. Other than the solid Engine Red and Polar White, available colors include metallic and pearl finishes, as follows: Stargazing Blue, Intense Copper, Fiery Red, Platinum Silver, Micron Grey, Phantom Black, White Sand, and Ara Blue. Regardless of trim level, the i30 Tourer is backed by a five-year/unlimited-mile warranty and a five-year roadside assistance package.
