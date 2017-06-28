autoevolution

2018 Genesis G70 Interior Spied, Doesn't Look Upmarket Enough to Trouble BMW

28 Jun 2017, 13:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Back in 2015, Hyundai made the wise decision of creating a more premium sub-brand that would take the name of its most luxurious model at the time, the Genesis.
41 photos
2018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G702018 Genesis G70
Two years later and the South Korean manufacturer has already released two vehicles in the shape of the G90 and G80. Continuing down the same road, Genesis is now getting ready to introduce another premium sedan, and if you know subtraction and can detect a pattern in the naming scheme, then you will know we're talking about the G70.

For some reason, the smallest sedan in the Genesis lineup so far has been called a BMW-killer, but we think it's a little too soon for that. Genesis still has a lot to prove before it can take the fight straight to the segment leaders, but that doesn't mean that day won't come.

Hyundai definitely seems to think it has arrived already. Our spy photographers captured the South Korean sedan testing in the hellish conditions of Death Valley alongside two BMW 3 Series. The two Bavarians didn't just happen to be there - Genesis was benchmarking its vehicle against the competition, so perhaps that nickname is warranted after all.

The two BMWs were a 330i and a 340i, and judging by the exhausts on the two G70s, it's fair to believe they were their exact correspondents in the Genesis range. It is believed that the base model will get a two-liter four-cylinder turbo engine with nearly 250 hp, while the more potent version will use a V6 turbo with closer to 340 hp. A hybrid powertrain should also make its way under the G70's hood, but it seems to be missing from this meeting here.

What's new in this set of photos, though, is that they show more of the G70's interior this time, particularly the dashboard. The center console appears to go for a clean, not very imaginative design: you get a similar display positioning as in a BMW, a similar strip of buttons under the air vents and a three-dial climate control unit. We can also see a rotary device that controls the infotainment unit that, you guessed it, resembles the BMW's iDrive. Were they benchmarking or trying to make sure they copied everything right?

The premium credentials are supported by the use of leather and quilted stitching, but the overall feel we get from these pictures is that the G70's interior fails to come through as genuinely luxurious. But judging the quality of the materials and finishing from a set of photographs is ridiculous, so we will reserve our final opinions for when the G70 is officially introduced. Which should happen by the end of the year, by the way. Stay tuned for more.
2018 Genesis G70 genesis g70 Genesis G70 spyshots Hyundai
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
GENESIS models:
GENESIS G90GENESIS G90 LargeGENESIS G80GENESIS G80 MediumAll GENESIS models  