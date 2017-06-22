2019 Hyundai Veloster N Spied on Nurburgring, Don't Expect a FWD Lap Record

Hyundai's young N performance arm is currently working overtime to complete the development of what could be its first global model, namely the 2019 Veloster N.

Nevertheless, the chassis should be the heart of the 2019 Hyundai Veloster N and we can't wait to get our hands on more details of the manic compact. Sure, the South Korean automaker is also developing the i30 N , but while this hot hatch might not make it to US showrooms, the second-generation Veloster will.As you can notice in the photos we have here, the go-fast prototype has once again been spied doing its thing on the Nurburgring. And, before moving any further, we need to point out that you shouldn't expect the Veloster N to land with anlap record bang.You see, Albert Biermann, who has left BMW 's M Division to lead the Hyundai N performance offensive, has previously explained that the upcoming hot hatch will offer a balanced approach that should please those who wish to daily drive the thing, as well as enthusiasts seeking all-out thrills.For one thing, the executive hasn't concealed the fact that Hyundai N engineers have used the VW Golf as a benchmark and we have to keep in mind that while the GTI has held the FWD Ring lap record before the arrival of the new Honda Civic Type R, the feat required the birth of the stripped-out, circuit-savvy Clubsport S edition.Regardless, the carmaker wants to reinvent the Veloster for its second generation. While the asymmetric door layout will be maintained, the hot version of the model is now set to become a true performer. As such, the N model is expected to be animated by a 2.0-liter unit, which should arrive in two power versions. The hostilities will kick off at around 250 hp, with the spicier incarnation of the motor said to climb to 270-280 ponies.Nevertheless, the chassis should be the heart of the 2019 Hyundai Veloster N and we can't wait to get our hands on more details of the manic compact.