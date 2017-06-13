autoevolution

Hyundai Kona Electric Crossover Might Have 242-Mile (390 Km) Maximum Range

 
13 Jun 2017, 10:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
Hyundai is currently building two all-electric battery-powered vehicles, and they're both arguably poor by today's standards. However, the Korean brand seems determined to change that, and its first answer might be the recently released Kona crossover.
The first electric vehicle built by Hyundai was the Soul EV, which, as the name suggests, was based on the hard-to-classify model that was controversial enough with the added alternative powertrain. It had a decent range at the time compared to offerings from other traditional carmakers, but ultimately it fell short of the market's needs.

The second and more recent one is the Ioniq EV, a $29,500 base priced sedan that made its name by becoming the most efficient electric vehicle sold in the US. Sadly, while that might make the headlines, it's no substitute for the lousy 124-mile maximum range obtained thanks to a 28 kWh battery pack.

But just as the Ioniq EV was announced, a Hyundai official said that "124 is not enough, and we have a plan to extend that to more than 200 by 2018." Well, it seems like the Koreans are on schedule as rumors claim that the recently introduced Kona crossover will spawn an electric version with a range of over 200 miles.

242 to be exact (according to AutoGuide), which would be enough to place it above the Chevrolet Bolt, the current leader in the reasonably-priced EV sector. The all-electric Kona should enter production sometime next year, and given its attractive design and Hyundai's great leaps in build quality over the past decade, there's no reason why it shouldn't be a hit.

Those who prefer a more liquid fuel for their zero emissions vehicles should get the option for a fuel cell model as well, even though there isn't any official confirmation yet.

If the rumors turn out to be true, it would mean Hyundai was true to its word and delivered the promised range in the specified timeframe. In today's times, that's a very rare feat.
2018 Hyundai Kona hyundai kona ev EV electric crossover electric Hyundai
 
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our HYUNDAI Testdrives:

2016 HYUNDAI SONATA HYBRID77