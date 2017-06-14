Hyundai Updates Elantra For MY 2018, Adds SEL Trim Level

Following the introduction of the Value Edition for 2017
, the 2018 model year brings forth another trim level for the Elantra compact sedan. This time around, Hyundai Motor’s American division dreamt up the SEL, which replaces the SE with Popular Equipment Package.
Other than pricing, the South Korean automaker released every little thing one needs to know about the Elantra SEL. Starting with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for the seven-inch Display Audio infotainment system, the model further boasts Sirius XM, HD Radio, six speakers, 16-inch alloy wheels, 205/55 R16 tires, and a 3.5-inch TFT mono cluster display. Standard features also include heated mirrors, auto headlamp control, Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, as well as Lane Change Assist, and two rear cup holders.
For 2018, all trim levels receive a new exterior color (Machine Gray) and all the available Blue Link features as standard for three years. In the case of the Limited, the Elantra now includes an auto-dimming rearview mirror, HomeLink, and Blue Link. The Sport derivative, meanwhile, adds a power sunroof and a suite of active safety features.
Customers in the market for the most economical 2018 Hyundai Elantra
out there needn’t look further than the Eco model, which is gifted with a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder GDI engine and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. In this particular configuration, you’re looking at an EPA-estimated 35 miles per gallon combined.
For those who aren’t exactly won over by the sedan body style, Hyundai has a five-door hatchback alternative in the form of the Elantra GT
. The newcomer is planned to go on sale at U.S. retailers this summer, with pricing to be announced closer to the on-sale date.
Currently in its sixth generation, the Elantra sold more than 2.9 million units since it went on sale in the United States. Two Hyundai
factories handle production of the cheap and cheerful sedan model at the present moment: Ulsan in South Korea and Montgomery in Alabama.