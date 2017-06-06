In Portugal, The 2018 Hyundai Kona Will Be Known As The Kauai

This big blue planet we live on is as culturally diverse as it gets for us human beings. And in the world of automotive marketers, that’s a bit of a problem. The Mitsubishi Pajero is probably the best case in point.





The CRDi might make the cut as well. Pajero , to English-speaking people, might not sound too offensive. But in Spanish-speaking countries, that’s a slang term for a man who enjoys touching himself. Therefore, the Pajero is known around those places as the Montero to the simple matter of not offending anyone.Fast-forward to the present day, and Hyundai is having a Pajero-Montero moment of its own. You see, Kona may be the name of a Hawaiian district, but it’s also a slang term for female genitalia in the country that gave us the mariner’s astrotable and the pre-paid SIM card. So what did Hyundai Portugal do to address this linguistic issue?Come up with a new name for the subcompact-sized crossover, of course! As confirmed on the automaker’s Portuguese website, the Kona will, therefore, be known as the Kauai in Europe’s westernmost country. According to Hyundai , “Kauai assumes itself as a true SUV.” That it certainly ain't, though, so let’s move on to the origin of the word Kauai.“Kauai is an iconic island of the Hawaiian archipelago, a place of great natural beauty and exuberance that conveys energy and dynamism.” Sure this might sound like your average marketing drivel, but the truth is that the design of the all-new crossover is second to none in its segment.A far more tempting proposition for the eyes than the Nissan Juke, the Kona will be launched in Europe this summer, with the first examples of the breed expected to hit dealer lots by the end of 2017. Word has it an all-electric derivative will follow up in 2018, rumored to boast more than 50 kWh of battery capacity, an EPA-rated range of 200-plus miles, as well as a starting price of approximately €35,000 ($39,000).The regular Kona , on the other hand, will make do with a choice of turbocharged engines. It’s natural to assume that the 1.0 T-GDI will act as the entry-level choice, whereas the 1.6might make the cut as well.