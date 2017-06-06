autoevolution

In Portugal, The 2018 Hyundai Kona Will Be Known As The Kauai

 
6 Jun 2017, 13:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
This big blue planet we live on is as culturally diverse as it gets for us human beings. And in the world of automotive marketers, that’s a bit of a problem. The Mitsubishi Pajero is probably the best case in point.
Pajero, to English-speaking people, might not sound too offensive. But in Spanish-speaking countries, that’s a slang term for a man who enjoys touching himself. Therefore, the Pajero is known around those places as the Montero to the simple matter of not offending anyone.

Fast-forward to the present day, and Hyundai is having a Pajero-Montero moment of its own. You see, Kona may be the name of a Hawaiian district, but it’s also a slang term for female genitalia in the country that gave us the mariner’s astrotable and the pre-paid SIM card. So what did Hyundai Portugal do to address this linguistic issue?

Come up with a new name for the subcompact-sized crossover, of course! As confirmed on the automaker’s Portuguese website, the Kona will, therefore, be known as the Kauai in Europe’s westernmost country. According to Hyundai, “Kauai assumes itself as a true SUV.” That it certainly ain't, though, so let’s move on to the origin of the word Kauai.

“Kauai is an iconic island of the Hawaiian archipelago, a place of great natural beauty and exuberance that conveys energy and dynamism.” Sure this might sound like your average marketing drivel, but the truth is that the design of the all-new crossover is second to none in its segment.

A far more tempting proposition for the eyes than the Nissan Juke, the Kona will be launched in Europe this summer, with the first examples of the breed expected to hit dealer lots by the end of 2017. Word has it an all-electric derivative will follow up in 2018, rumored to boast more than 50 kWh of battery capacity, an EPA-rated range of 200-plus miles, as well as a starting price of approximately €35,000 ($39,000).

The regular Kona, on the other hand, will make do with a choice of turbocharged engines. It’s natural to assume that the 1.0 T-GDI will act as the entry-level choice, whereas the 1.6 CRDi might make the cut as well.
Hyundai Kauai crossover Hyundai Portugal 2018 Hyundai Kona
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our HYUNDAI Testdrives:

2016 HYUNDAI SONATA HYBRID77