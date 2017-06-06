autoevolution

Hyundai Tucson Sport Has Body Kit, Quad Pipes and 204 HP 1.6L Turbo

 
6 Jun 2017, 17:59 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The president of Hyundai's new N performance division said the Tucson is ideal for a makeover. But that could take several years to arrive. In the meantime, there's the new Tucson Sport with a reasonably adequate 204 PS. However, there's a catch.
This project is home-grown in South Africa, which is going to be its only market, from what we understand. Before you start saying that it's a real shame, consider the kit that's being offered.

Like the Elantra Sport that's also being launched in South Africa this week, the Tucson Sport comes with a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine. This was available before, but the output has grown from 177 to 204 PS.

Instead of bringing the crossover lower to the ground using new suspension, they chose the body kit route instead. This led them to inserts for the chin, side skirts, and a rear diffuser.

Of course, current Tucson owners want this look for the car they already bought, but Stanley Anderson, the local operations' director, says only the Tucson Sport will have this appearance package. It reminds us of a Kia Sportage tuning project from a while back, which leads us to believe that the add-on goodies come from a particular Korean tuner we know. Those 19-inch black alloys are from Tiger.

While the body kit makes the Tucson look like The Rock, it doesn't influence the way it drives. The only extra character comes from the quad pipe exhaust system and power boost.

Hyundai launched the Tucson in South Africa last year, and it's done quite well, managing 7,553 units delivered since then. That's better than the RAV4 or Mazda CX-5. But we're not quite sure a body kit makes this a sportier model. Thankfully, nobody outside this market will ever know about the sacrilege.
hyundai tucson Hyundai Sonata Sport South Africa Hyundai
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our HYUNDAI Testdrives:

2016 HYUNDAI SONATA HYBRID77