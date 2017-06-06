autoevolution

Audi R8 V10 Plus vs. RS6 vs. S8: The Lord of the Rings Drag Race

 
6 Jun 2017, 19:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
You've seen one massive orc army, you've seen them all. Likewise, drag races between fast Audis are pretty common, and now Top Gear is getting in on the action with what one of the editors calls a Lord of the Rings challenge.
The R8 is supposed to be the star of the show. One of the last entry-level supercars with a naturally aspirated engine delivers 610 PS, 5 more than the RS6 and S8 performance. However, it's way down on torque compared to its twin-turbo V8 rivals. The upshot is that it's also about half a ton lighter.

We've watched so many of these drag races that we got tired of telling you straight line speed isn't everything. But that could be because we realized that for a certain group of individuals, the lifestyle really does include the occasional airstrip V-max shootout.

About a month from now, the S8 will be declared obsolete, as an all-new generation of the A8 flagship will be revealed. But we're not sorry to see it go, especially when it never obtained the cult status of the RS6 has. Despite the early jitters coming from a downsized engine, the world quickly realized how devilishly fast Audi's mighty wagon could be. But there's a Mercedes-AMG E63 T-Model that does the same things.

If you want to see just how good modern automatic gearboxes are, check out the way the RS6 and S8 dig in. There are only 0.3 seconds between them and the supercar. Sure, the four-door models are slower, but also much cheaper and more practical.

You guys already know how fast anything with a 4.0 TFSI can be. Pretty soon, the Lamborghini Urus have its fair share of drag races, and we're curious to see how its 650 PS version of the V8 competes with the one Porsche puts in its Cayenne Turbo. Will the naturally-aspirated supercar still matter in such a world? Let us know what you think.

Audi RS6 Audi S8 performance Audi R8 drag race
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68