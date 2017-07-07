autoevolution

993 Porsche 911 Chases Cayman GT4 Clubsport in Nurburgring Snap Oversteer Hell

7 Jul 2017
by
If your first contact with a Porsche 911 involves driving a 991, you'll be forgiven for asking why the Neunelfer is said to be so tail-violent. We could sit here all day and talk about how Zuffenhausen engineers refined the rear-engined animal's chassis hover more than half a century, but we have a better idea - how about a Nurburgring video showing just how dance-brutal a 993-gen Neunelfer can get?
The piece of Ring footage at the bottom of the page shows the driver of a slightly modded 993 pursuing a Cayman GT4 Clubsport. We'll remind you that the 993, which was the alst of the air-cooled Neunelfers, was produced between 1994 and 1998.

The example we have here features a slight power bump, a limited slip diff, as well as the mandatory custom bits covering the brakes and the wheel-tire combo.

As for the mid-engined animal working as the lead car, the Clubsport is the racing incarnation of the GT4, which means that the 991.1 Carrera S engine in the uber-Cayman leaves the stich shift of the road car behind, working with a PDK.

For the record, the Cayman GT4 with racing slicks can lap the Nordschleife in a cool 7:10, which means that it can even leave the brand spanking new 2018 911 GT3 behind (yes, we know, this is an apple-to-orange comparo).

Thanks to a camera mounted inside the 993, we can see its driver going through one (Green) Hell of a countersteer adventure, as he works to keep up with the Cayman GT4 Clubsport.

So, after the first minute of the lap, you can expect the swing to kick in and it's nice to see this more or less random warm-up process.

As for the girl riding shotgun in the 993, who, by the way, seems to fully trust the driver, we'll remind you that Porsche passengers can pack hidden superpowers for Ring laps.

