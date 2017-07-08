autoevolution

Honda Civic Driver Takes Out Porsche 911 in Nurburgring Understeer Panic

8 Jul 2017, 9:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Kallenhard is one of the trickiest corners of the Nurburgring, especially in the wet. So you can imagine how frustrating it must be to navigate your way through the said bend only to be hit by another car, with the impact pushing your Neunelfer into the barrier.
6 photos
Honda Civic Driver Takes Out Porsche 911 in Nurburgring Understeer PanicHonda Civic Driver Takes Out Porsche 911 in Nurburgring Understeer PanicHonda Civic Driver Takes Out Porsche 911 in Nurburgring Understeer PanicHonda Civic Driver Takes Out Porsche 911 in Nurburgring Understeer PanicHonda Civic Driver Takes Out Porsche 911 in Nurburgring Understeer Panic
We decided to start by using the perspective of the guy behind the wheel of the 1989 Carrera you see in the piece of Ring footage below, simply because the way things look from the other side of the accident has "embarrassing" written all over it.

To be more precise, the driver of the Honda Civic went through a terminal understeer episode. And we won't start a rear-wheel-drive vs. front-wheel-drive discussion. Instead, we'll mention that this Kallenhard episode was all a matter of judging one's entry speed, so the guy behind the wheel of the compact could've easily avoided the accidents.

Yes, we said "accidents", since the Honda also got to meet the protection element on the other side of the track. You see, after the said 911 ka-bang, the drivers got out of their cars to discuss the matter. And while the video doesn't show how the Civic started rolling to the other side the track, we can assume that the combination of the camber of the bend and the owner failing to secure the car did the job.

As such, the two drivers ended up jogging across the track, in pursuit of the runaway Honda, with a rolling helmet coming as an irony bonus.

Wasn't this dangerous for the men? Of course it was - as other Kallenhard accidents have shown, it doesn't take all that much for a spinning car to reach the part of the track where the two were standing at the end of the incident. Fortunately, though, three impacts were enough.

Porsche 911 Porsche Honda Civic nurburgring crash 2017 nurburgring 2017 Nurburgring crash
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show