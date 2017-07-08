Honda Civic Driver Takes Out Porsche 911 in Nurburgring Understeer Panic

Kallenhard is one of the trickiest corners of the Nurburgring, especially in the wet. So you can imagine how frustrating it must be to navigate your way through the said bend only to be hit by another car, with the impact pushing your Neunelfer into the barrier.

We decided to start by using the perspective of the guy behind the wheel of the 1989 Carrera you see in the piece of Ring footage below, simply because the way things look from the other side of the accident has "embarrassing" written all over it.To be more precise, the driver of the Honda Civic went through a terminal understeer episode. And we won't start a rear-wheel-drive vs. front-wheel-drive discussion. Instead, we'll mention that this Kallenhard episode was all a matter of judging one's entry speed, so the guy behind the wheel of the compact could've easily avoided the accidents.Yes, we said "accidents", since the Honda also got to meet the protection element on the other side of the track. You see, after the said 911 ka-bang, the drivers got out of their cars to discuss the matter. And while the video doesn't show how the Civic started rolling to the other side the track, we can assume that the combination of the camber of the bend and the owner failing to secure the car did the job.As such, the two drivers ended up jogging across the track, in pursuit of the runaway Honda, with a rolling helmet coming as an irony bonus.Wasn't this dangerous for the men? Of course it was - as other Kallenhard accidents have shown , it doesn't take all that much for a spinning car to reach the part of the track where the two were standing at the end of the incident. Fortunately, though, three impacts were enough.