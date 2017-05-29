BMW M8 Has Loud Exhaust Burbles and Pops in First Videos

We've already brought you plenty of videos and photos of this car. But is there anything more important than the BMW M8 right now
? We'd argue not, especially after listening to a non-official exhaust sample.
While the exhaust is deafening, it's not particularly pleasant. We'd compare it to a soprano and tenor having a drunken conversation. The M8 also doesn't have a trademark sound, like the machine gun impression of the RS6 or the diving Spitfire of an Aston Martin.
But with about a year left until it comes out, the M8 has plenty of time to figure out what kind of personality it wants. And it's not like other BMW M models of late have the best exhaust either. At least this one can compensate with carbon fiber bodywork and a ridiculous price tag.
The M8 left its now iconic black tent during the 2017 M Corso, where it was the lead car. But before that, it gave the people what they wanted, delivering impressive exhaust pops, which are likely coming from the same S63 4.4 liter twin-turbo V8 as the F90 BMW M5.
The original M8 prototype of the 1990s had the mother of all V12 engines under the hood, and there's likely going to be one of those here as well, hiding under the hood of the 860i. But BMW has trademarked all sorts of model names, suggesting they'll go as low as the 830 (fuel type not known).
Something rarely talked about in the past week is the weight. Using a multi-material mix consisting of aluminum, high-tensile steels, and magnesium, up to 100 kilograms has been shaved off the weight of the previous model, while body strength and torsional stiffness have been increased. Some of it will be added back on by the M8's likely AWD
system, but it should be a much faster car than the M6 it replaces.