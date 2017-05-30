autoevolution

2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible (G14) Rendered, Looks Amazing Painted In Orange

 
30 May 2017
by
Previewed by the 8 Series Concept presented last week, the second-generation 8er is confirmed to spawn both a Coupe model and a soft-top Convertible. As per a BMW model codes list we covered in a previous story, the fixed-head body style is codenamed G15, whereas the 8 Series Convertible is internally referred to as G14. And based on X-Tomi Design’s rendering of the latter, it’ll be a pretty swanky cruiser.
Blending design elements from pre-production prototypes and the 8er in concept attire, the Hungarian pixel artist went for what appears to be Lava Orange paint for the bodywork and. The bottom line is, the finish looks spot on in combination with the orange-painted calipers and the contrasting white upholstery.

Those outlandish mirrors, extremely slim headlights, and in-your-face grille won’t make it to production, though. Based on the exterior aesthetics of the twin-turbo V8-powered BMW M8, the Bavarian automaker is expected to tone down lots of exterior design elements from the 8 Series Concept. Be that as it may, the Bavarian company won’t skimp on the wow factor, for the 8er is BMW’s top model line.

For the time being, what we do know about the 8 Series Convertible is that the ZF-developed eight-speed automatic comes as standard, with no manual box available, not even as an optional extra. Underhood, an assortment of six- and eight-cylinder engines are in the pipeline.

Over in Europe, there’s even a turbo diesel in store in the form of the 840d. Then there’s the U.S. market, where the automaker will offer 840i and 850i models in the first instance. And of course, customers can make a choice between rear-wheel-drive or multi-plate wet clutch-based xDrive all-wheel-drive.

What we don’t know at all, though, is if BMW can make a case for an M8 Convertible. The Coupe is sure to happen, for the prototype that was shown at the Nurburgring 24 Hours had a fixed metal roof. If you ask me, the M8 Convertible makes plenty of sense, especially if you consider that the M4 and M6 are also available with a retractable top.
