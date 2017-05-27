autoevolution

BMW 8 Series Shooting Brake Rendering Is Way Better Than the Convertible

 
27 May 2017, 12:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The 8 Series Concept has already been rendered in two flavors a day after its debut. And once, just once, we wish a major manufacturer would look at a shooting brake rendering and have the stones to put it into production!
X-Tomi did both of these pretty fast. The 8 Series Cabrio image is a great preview because BMW will build the car, unlike with the original 8er. But we're really not that excited about a sort-top, even if it's attached to an S-Class rival.

The Rolls-Royce Dawn has so much more presence, with its fancy coach doors and imposing grille. It's not like the 8 Series is skipping on the grill department, as the concept is covered in shiny trinkets. However, the 8er Shooting Brake has a unique presence we barely see in the automotive industry.

Audi was probably very close to approving a Shooting Brake, as one of the Prologue concept triplets had such a version. But they had two Audi TT-based studies that never got approved either.

So if you want a 4-seat, 3-door performance car, you're pretty much stuck with Ferrari, which is not necessarily a bad thin. In recent years, the Italians have stepped up their reliability and customer care. What's more, the FF's replacement has a "downsized" version called the GTC4Lusso T, technically the world's first 4-seat GT with a twin-turbo V8.

The Italian 3,855 cc engine produces 610 PS and 760 Nm of torque, numbers that are pretty close to what we suspect to see from the M8 Coupe (600 PS and 700 Nm or slightly more). If de-restricted, both AWD monsters would be able to drag race to about 200 km/h (186 mph).

For the convertible and coupe at least, BMW is likely to let its richest customers enjoy a V12 as well. What we can say with relative certainty is that the 8 Series will have an 850i model and at least one six-cylinder engine.
BMW 8 Series shooting brake rendering BMW rendering
 
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673