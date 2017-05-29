Hear the BMW 8 Series Concept's Engine Start Up and Roar at Villa d'Este

The 2018 BMW 8 Series concept made its debut at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este last week, which is where this video was shot. Rumors suggested they put a V12 engine under the hood, but to our ears, this is a pure V8 sound.





As the concept rolls along at pedestrian speeds, the message of power and performance is very clear. Regarding design, the closest thing we can think of to the 8 Series Concept is the new



The side is where most of the controversy happens. Many have complained about the B pillar of the concept, which the original 8 Series didn't have. The air breathers coming out from behind the front wheel are also exaggerated, but the production prototypes don't seem to have them.



As for the front, we're fans of the new grille that point downward, like the mouth of a shark. But again, it's something we've seen on Astons. Laser headlights, however, are still relatively uncommon and should be optionally available once production starts.



Speaking of which, BMW showed an



Speaking of which, BMW showed an M8 prototype during the ADAC 24H Nurburgring race weekend. You guys can make a quick comparison between the Gran Tourer lines of the concept and the big wheels, quad exhaust tips and spoilers of the performance flagship. You might also notice how much of the fancy interior is being kept.