Hear the BMW 8 Series Concept's Engine Start Up and Roar at Villa d'Este

 
29 May 2017, 9:18 UTC
by
The 2018 BMW 8 Series concept made its debut at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este last week, which is where this video was shot. Rumors suggested they put a V12 engine under the hood, but to our ears, this is a pure V8 sound.
But not pure in the Aston Martin V8 Vantage sense, but in the "like the new M5, but without mufflers" sense. We can't say that we're disappointed though since very few people even get to see a BMW V12 on the road, and the Bavarians have a lot of eight-cylinder experience.

As the concept rolls along at pedestrian speeds, the message of power and performance is very clear. Regarding design, the closest thing we can think of to the 8 Series Concept is the new Aston Martin DB11. Both have clean trunk lines, flat rear shoulders and extremely thin taillights. But actually, the British production GT has more flair in the roof pillars.

The side is where most of the controversy happens. Many have complained about the B pillar of the concept, which the original 8 Series didn't have. The air breathers coming out from behind the front wheel are also exaggerated, but the production prototypes don't seem to have them.

As for the front, we're fans of the new grille that point downward, like the mouth of a shark. But again, it's something we've seen on Astons. Laser headlights, however, are still relatively uncommon and should be optionally available once production starts.

Speaking of which, BMW showed an M8 prototype during the ADAC 24H Nurburgring race weekend. You guys can make a quick comparison between the Gran Tourer lines of the concept and the big wheels, quad exhaust tips and spoilers of the performance flagship. You might also notice how much of the fancy interior is being kept.

