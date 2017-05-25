autoevolution

BMW 8 Series Concept Leaked, It Looks Ready to Cause a Ruckus

 
25 May 2017
It's been getting harder and harder for carmakers to keep the lid on their upcoming concepts and production cars, and BMW makes no exception to that rule.
The BMW 8 Series Concept has been leaked by a website from Belgium (Merci Josh!), of all places, and apart from a couple of nips and tucks it seems to be ready for production.

As most of you know, the current 6 Series is heading toward the end of its production cycle, and BMW has decided to pull an early 1990s shenanigan on everyone. Instead of working on a new generation, the 6 Series will be replaced by a slightly larger and a lot more luxurious model that will proudly wear the 8 Series moniker.

We say this because the same thing happened over two decades ago when the BMW 6 Series E24 was indirectly replaced by the 8 Series E31. This time, BMW is going straight at the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and other ultra-luxury coupes, like the upcoming Bentley Continental GT. There will also be an M8 and a convertible version. 

Until that becomes official, the Bavarians decided to tease the all-new 8 Series with a gorgeous concept car at the 2017 Concorso d'Eeganza Villa d'Este, which starts tomorrow.

Thanks to the Belgians at Autotijd, you no longer have to wait that long for a sneak peek at the model, and it's probably safe to say that very few people will be disappointed by the model's look.

The concept car's front end is probably the most polarizing, especially because it uses an odd version of the kidney grille, but overall even the most hardcore fans should be pleased.

Don't expect the production version to keep much from the extra-slim mirrors, the high-tech looking taillights, and the snake-like front end, but on the whole, it should be nearly identical from a distance.

There are no photos of the interior so far, and we still don't know what kind of engine it will feature, but if we were to guess, the twin-turbocharged V8 from the 2018 BMW M5 would make a pretty good impression.

Either way, we'll know more about the car by tomorrow, when BMW decides that it is time to spill all the beans.
