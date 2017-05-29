BMW 8 Series GranCoupe Makes More Sense Than a Lot of Things in This World

So BMW chose the prestigious Concorso d'Eeganza Villa d'Este
to show everyone the 8 Series Concept
, the car that is supposed to replace the outgoing 6 Series, and then some.
Provided BMW keeps most of what we're shown on the concept car for the production version as well - and it looks like it will - the automotive world is set to receive one of its most daring vehicles in recent years. Perhaps this boldness is accentuated by the fact that it comes from BMW, a brand that's been way too conservative for its own sake lately, with the only sparkle coming from the i8 sports hybrid.
Speaking of the i8, the 8 Series appears to borrow a bit from its taillights design, but as is the case with so many things about this car, it takes it a bit further. In fact, the once revolutionary i8 looks quite tame sitting next to the 8 Series Concept, but as long as that last word in its name stays there, any comparison is pointless.
With the 6 Series dying, the 6 Series GranCoupe will obviously share its faith, meaning that BMW will be devoid of a four-door coupe larger than the 4 Series. Of course, one could raise the question whether the Bavarian brand actually needs something like that, but with Mercedes-Benz
sticking to its CLS-Class - to be renamed CLE, though - and Audi
's A7 going nowhere, BMW isn't left with much of a choice.
Since we only have a concept to talk about, it's too early for any official word from BMW
on actual production models. We do know there will be an M version, but that really went without saying. A GranCoupe version, on the other hand, is a more complicated proposition, but based on the concept's design and this rendering made by X-Tomi, we sure hope BMW will give it a thought.
Alright, we've come to the last paragraph, and we haven't touched the subject of the concept's kidney grille. Well, just like you don't go poking a hornets' nest with a stick to see what happens, we're going to steer clear of that subject as well. The important thing is that the 8 Series looks pleasing enough overall.