Italdesign Pits The ZeroUno Supercar On The Track, V10 Soundtrack Ensues

Respected by the industry and enthusiasts alike, Italdesign is synonymous with bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautifulness. The year was 1968 when Giorgetto Giugiaro
founded the company that wears his name, and since then, Italdesign has given us classics such as the BMW M1, Lotus Esprit, Alfa Romeo Alfetta GT, and even quirky stuff such as the Daewoo Lanos, Eagle Premier, Hyundai Pony, and Renault Gabbiano.
Currently owned by the Volkswagen Group, the Moncalieri-based outfit is now focused on creating limited-edition exotica. Its first small-series production vehicle in a while is called the ZeroUno, and as underlined time and time again, it’s a Lamborghini Huracan
wearing gala clothes.
Following its 2017 Geneva Motor Show
debut in March, the ZeroUno is now the subject of a promo video which sees carbon fiber-dressed bruiser being driven on the race track. As long as you can ignore the generic, beat-driven music, the sound produced by the V10 tower-of-power prevails as the soprano of this ensemble. And good golly, the maximum amount of ponies is generated at a screaming 8,250 rpm!
Priced from approximately €1.5 million
and 40 kilograms lighter than the Nurburgring-bashing Huracan Performante, the ZeroUno packs plenty of oomph and caresses even the most demanding of drivers. Chronic speed junkies have a reason to jump for joy as well, for the limited-edition model can exceed 330 kilometers per hour (205 mph).
It remains to be seen, however, how many owners will actually take the ZeroUno to the track. Or max the mid-engined supercar on the Autobahn
. You see, only five units will ever be made. And from this guy’s point of view, owners will be more interested in preserving the ZeroUno in an air conditioned garage rather than show off in public.
On that note, what do you think Italdesign has in the offing after it finishes production of the ZeroUno? If you ask me, the VW Group-owned company will look to another product from the Lamborghini stable
(i.e. the Aventador S), modify the body panels to the utmost extreme, then slap an absurd sticker price to justify the exclusivity.