Here’s The New BMW M8 Doing Its Thing On The Nurburgring

With the advent of the F90 M5
super sedan, with its neat M xDrive rear-biased all-wheel-drive system, BMW is taking its sporting identity to the next level. It’s the all-new M8, however, that will act as the icing on the M division’s cake, the German carmaker’s flagship performance model.
Presented at this year’s edition of the Nurburgring 24-hour race, the M8 was put through a baptism by fire by dropping a hot lap on the unsparing racing circuit. A grand tourer by nature, the newcomer held its own even in the most difficult corners of the Nurburgring, not rolling nor pitching as one would expect from a luxurious grand tourer. Other than a top-notch suspension system, the 2018 BMW M8 Coupe prototype
pictured above also boasts XXL-sized brake rotors beautified by massive blue calipers.
Then there’s the choice of tires, with the new model equipped from the get-go with Michelin’s best road-going compound. A more in-depth look at the pre-production prototype reveals that the full-LED headlights are virtually the same units as you’ll find on the retail M8. The taillights, on the other hand, are still a work-in-progress job. An aspect BMW is not ready to come clean about at the present moment is, of course, xDrive.
As a competitor to the Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe 4Matic+
, the 2018 M8 definitely needs the added grip and traction offered by an all-wheel-drive system. And with the F90 M5 coming as standard with M xDrive, it’s not that hard to imagine what the Bavarian company has in store for the M8.
On the oily bits front, the exhaust note is a giveaway to V8 muscle. Most likely, BMW will use the S63 4.4-liter twin-turbo engine
, which should be good for more than 600 Bavarian ponies and a ton of torque. An 8-speed automatic developed by ZF will be the sole transmission choice on offer.
In addition to completing the 8 Series
lineup, the M8 will also go racing. More to the point, the race debut for the M8 GTE is planned in January 2018, at the Daytona 24 Hours.