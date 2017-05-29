autoevolution

Here’s The New BMW M8 Doing Its Thing On The Nurburgring

 
29 May 2017, 7:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
With the advent of the F90 M5 super sedan, with its neat M xDrive rear-biased all-wheel-drive system, BMW is taking its sporting identity to the next level. It’s the all-new M8, however, that will act as the icing on the M division’s cake, the German carmaker’s flagship performance model.
Presented at this year’s edition of the Nurburgring 24-hour race, the M8 was put through a baptism by fire by dropping a hot lap on the unsparing racing circuit. A grand tourer by nature, the newcomer held its own even in the most difficult corners of the Nurburgring, not rolling nor pitching as one would expect from a luxurious grand tourer. Other than a top-notch suspension system, the 2018 BMW M8 Coupe prototype pictured above also boasts XXL-sized brake rotors beautified by massive blue calipers.

Then there’s the choice of tires, with the new model equipped from the get-go with Michelin’s best road-going compound. A more in-depth look at the pre-production prototype reveals that the full-LED headlights are virtually the same units as you’ll find on the retail M8. The taillights, on the other hand, are still a work-in-progress job. An aspect BMW is not ready to come clean about at the present moment is, of course, xDrive.

As a competitor to the Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe 4Matic+, the 2018 M8 definitely needs the added grip and traction offered by an all-wheel-drive system. And with the F90 M5 coming as standard with M xDrive, it’s not that hard to imagine what the Bavarian company has in store for the M8.

On the oily bits front, the exhaust note is a giveaway to V8 muscle. Most likely, BMW will use the S63 4.4-liter twin-turbo engine, which should be good for more than 600 Bavarian ponies and a ton of torque. An 8-speed automatic developed by ZF will be the sole transmission choice on offer.

In addition to completing the 8 Series lineup, the M8 will also go racing. More to the point, the race debut for the M8 GTE is planned in January 2018, at the Daytona 24 Hours.
2018 BMW M8 v8 BMW M8 grand tourer BMW luxury spyshots
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673