autoevolution

Corvette Z06 Manual Does Amazing 7:14 Nurburgring Time in Sport Auto Test

13 Jul 2017, 11:47 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Ladies and gentlemen drivers, we are glad to announce that the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has managed to go round the Nurburgring in an amazing 7:14. And we have to explain that the time sounds even sweeter when we go into the details behind it.
6 photos
Corvette Z06 Manual Does Amazing 7:14 Nurburgring Time in Sport Auto TestCorvette Z06 Manual Does Amazing 7:14 Nurburgring Time in Sport Auto TestCorvette Z06 Manual Does Amazing 7:14 Nurburgring Time in Sport Auto TestCorvette Z06 Manual Does Amazing 7:14 Nurburgring Time in Sport Auto TestCorvette Z06 Manual Does Amazing 7:14 Nurburgring Time in Sport Auto Test
For one thing, the Ring number of the blown 'Vette was set by Sport Auto. And anybody who knows a thing or two about Green Hell figures will tell you that a factory driver could shave a few seconds off the other respectable chronograph numbers delivered by the German publication.

Then there's the manual gearbox spec - throughout the lap, we can see at least a few occasions on which the optional eight-speed auto would've rushed things a bit.

Nevertheless, we can now talk about the uber-Corvette as one of the quickest stick shift production cars to have ever lapped the infamous German track.

Given the edgy at-the-limit behavior of the Z06, it's no wonder that we can see Christian Gebhardt wrestling the supercars on multiple occasions, so countersteer fans have plenty of reasons to rejoice.Time to talk about the big picture
The stopwatch number of the Z06 now allows Corvette fans to smile at the otherwise monstrous 7:16.04 lap time of the Camaro ZL1 1LE (also a manual car).

And those who prefer Chevy's supercars over the golden bowtie's muscle beast will soon be gifted with even more bragging material.

We are, of course, talking about the nearly-baked 2018 Corvette ZR1, which has been spied blitzing the Nordschleife on tons of occasions - we're talking about the prototype that was too loud for the Nurburgring, remember?

To be honest, the rumors talking about the C7 incarnation of the ZR1 going under the 7-minute barrier seem more plausible by the day. And we'll remind you of the time when the new ZR1 laped the Ring with a camera taped to its nose.

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Chevrolet Nurburgring sport auto supercar nurburgring 2017
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business