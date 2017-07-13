Corvette Z06 Manual Does Amazing 7:14 Nurburgring Time in Sport Auto Test

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, we are glad to announce that the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has managed to go round the Nurburgring in an amazing 7:14. And we have to explain that the time sounds even sweeter when we go into the details behind it.

6 photos



Then there's the manual gearbox spec - throughout the lap, we can see at least a few occasions on which the optional eight-speed auto would've rushed things a bit.



Nevertheless, we can now talk about the uber-



Given the edgy at-the-limit behavior of the Z06, it's no wonder that we can see Christian Gebhardt wrestling the supercars on multiple occasions, so countersteer fans have plenty of reasons to rejoice.Time to talk about the big picture

The stopwatch number of the Z06 now allows Corvette fans to smile at the otherwise monstrous 7:16.04 lap time of the Camaro ZL1 1LE (also a manual car).



And those who prefer Chevy's supercars over the golden bowtie's muscle beast will soon be gifted with even more bragging material.



We are, of course, talking about the nearly-baked 2018 Corvette ZR1, which has been spied blitzing the Nordschleife on tons of occasions - we're talking about the prototype that was too loud for the Nurburgring, remember?



To be honest, the rumors talking about the C7 incarnation of the ZR1 going under the 7-minute barrier seem more plausible by the day. And we'll remind you of the time when the new ZR1



For one thing, the Ring number of the blown 'Vette was set by Sport Auto. And anybody who knows a thing or two about Green Hell figures will tell you that a factory driver could shave a few seconds off the other respectable chronograph numbers delivered by the German publication.Then there's the manual gearbox spec - throughout the lap, we can see at least a few occasions on which the optional eight-speed auto would've rushed things a bit.Nevertheless, we can now talk about the uber- Corvette as one of the quickest stick shift production cars to have ever lapped the infamous German track.Given the edgy at-the-limit behavior of the Z06, it's no wonder that we can see Christian Gebhardt wrestling the supercars on multiple occasions, so countersteer fans have plenty of reasons to rejoice.The stopwatch number of the Z06 now allows Corvette fans to smile at the otherwise monstrous 7:16.04 lap time of the Camaro ZL1 1LE (also a manual car).And those who prefer Chevy's supercars over the golden bowtie's muscle beast will soon be gifted with even more bragging material.We are, of course, talking about the nearly-baked 2018 Corvette ZR1, which has been spied blitzing the Nordschleife on tons of occasions - we're talking about the prototype that was too loud for the Nurburgring, remember?To be honest, the rumors talking about the C7 incarnation of the ZR1 going under the 7-minute barrier seem more plausible by the day. And we'll remind you of the time when the new ZR1 laped the Ring with a camera taped to its nose.