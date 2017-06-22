autoevolution

2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Now Laps Nurburgring with a Camera Taped To Its Nose

Here we are, almost one week after 2017 Le Mans 24H Race, with no 2018 Corvette ZR1 unveiling to discuss. Who knows? Perhaps Chevrolet was actually preparing to introduce the supercar and canceled its plans after the C7.R fell from the top of the GTE-Pro class to third place just a couple of bends before crossing the finish line.
So we're back at square one, namely keeping an eye on the 2018 Corvette ZR1 prototypes that continue to fly on the Nurburgring. And it seems that the marketing team also wants a slice of the Green Hell action.

Zoom in on the C7 ZR1 tester shown in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page and you'll notice a camera taped to the nose of the beast.

While prototypes often feature such hardware, this is usually fitted inside the cabin, hence our raised eyebrow.

Some might expect this to be part of a Nurburgring record attempt, but, we wouldn't rush to conclusions. Sure, the McLaren P1 LM's 6:43.2 may or may not count (the effort was backed by Lanzante Motorsport, a McLaren partner, so the production car label is questionable). But the uber-Chevy would still have to beat the Lamborghini Huracan Performante's 6:52.01.

Who knows? Perhaps we'll get the asphalt-proximity footage captured by this prototype as a teaser for the unveiling of the ZR1.

Truth be told, we can barely contain our excitement when it comes to meeting the upcoming Corvette. For one thing, the ZR1 will be animated by a new LT5 motor. The V8 will pack a supercharger, with its output sitting anywhere between 700 and 750 ponies, while delivering the kind of soundtrack that's too loud for the Nurburgring - notice the improvised tailpipes of the prototype.

With the 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 expected to land this summer, it shouldn't take all that long until we get our hands on the details of the velocity monster.

